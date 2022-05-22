Karin L. Sonneman: AG office's criminal budget request deserves support

Everyone in Minnesota — no matter your city, county, or zip code — deserves to be safe. Public safety is important to everyone, regardless of whether you live in a rural area, or an urban area. I have lived in both over the course of my 65 years. I was born in Minneapolis, raised in the Washington D. C. area, but spent every summer at my grandparents’ farm in Mille Lacs County. In 1979 I moved back to Minnesota and lived in St. Paul until I moved to Winona 32 years ago. Winona is my husband Karl’s hometown. Karl and I raised our three, now adult, children in Winona. Starting in 1990, I served as an assistant public defender covering Winona, Houston, Wabasha, Fillmore and Olmsted counties in the 3rd Judicial District until 2010. Since 2011, I have served as the Winona County Attorney, a non-partisan elected position.

Among my many duties as Winona County Attorney, I am the chief criminal prosecutor and corporate counsel for Winona County. Every county in Minnesota, 87 of them, has an elected county attorney. The role of county attorneys in keeping people safe is to hold the perpetrators of crime accountable, bring justice to crime victims and families, and prevent crime. This is what I do as Winona County Attorney with the help of my seven assistant Winona County Attorneys, six support staff, a crime victims’ services coordinator, and a treatment court coordinator.

My 86 elected county attorney colleagues and their assistant county attorneys and support staffs all over Minnesota are talented folks who are also dedicated to serving their communities and delivering justice. But many county attorney offices are quite small: 44 of Minnesota’s 87 counties have just three attorneys, and 24 have only two — or just one. When these talented, hard-working, but small offices are confronted with a major violent crime like a murder, manslaughter, or criminal sexual assault, they often lack the personnel to prosecute those time-intensive cases while keeping up with the full range of other criminal and civil matters that are part of their jobs. That is when they turn to the full-time prosecutors in the Criminal Division of the Attorney General’s (AG’s) Office for help. In just the last three years, the AG’s office’s prosecutors have investigated, made charging decisions about, and prosecuted 38 cases in 22 counties around Minnesota, almost all in greater Minnesota.

The AG’s office is a key player and active partner in helping to keep all Minnesotans safe — especially those of us who live in Greater Minnesota. They are asking the Legislature for more resources to help my 86 elected county attorney colleagues and I deliver justice in our communities. It is a smart investment in public safety. I am asking you to contact your local legislator in the Minnesota House and Senate to ask them to support the AG’s office’s criminal prosecution budget request at the Legislature.

At a time when violent crime is spiking in places throughout Minnesota, the AG’s office needs more prosecutors to help local county attorneys prosecute and hold violent offenders accountable, bringing justice to crime victims, their families, and the community at large –working to keep all of us safe. More than 20 years ago, the AG’s office had a dozen full-time prosecutors helping county attorneys, primarily in greater Minnesota, but over time that was whittled down to only one prosecutor. The current attorney general, Keith Ellison, shifted resources within his office to increase that number to three prosecutors to help small county attorney offices. That shift made a tremendous difference, but more help is needed.

The AG’s office is asking the Legislature for help in hiring seven new prosecutors to continue to support, especially, the work of greater Minnesota county attorney offices across the state. The Minnesota House has agreed to support the AG’s office’s budget request so far, but the Senate has yet to do so. I have seen firsthand the incredible help the AG’s office has given to county attorney offices in Greater Minnesota. Attorney General Ellison is a dedicated partner with county attorney offices across the state, helping us all prosecute crime, but the Legislature needs to act.

As a member of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association Board of Directors, I know that county attorneys across Minnesota support the AG’s office’s budget request. We speak as one voice on this matter because this request is so critical to the effective prosecution of criminal cases across the state — especially in greater Minnesota. Under the leadership of Attorney General Ellison, I have seen on multiple occasions the return on taxpayer investment in the attorney general’s office as an effective resource and partner that county attorney offices can count on. The AG office’s legislative funding request will help all county attorneys deliver justice across the state, especially in the prosecution of complex, serious and otherwise unique cases we are not equipped to handle alone.

Your safety should not depend on where you live in Minnesota, be it Winona County or Hennepin County. You should be able to trust that offenders will be held accountable, crime will be prosecuted, and victims and families will see justice. I ask for your help to tell the Legislature to support the AG’s office’s criminal prosecution budget request because it is a smart investment in public safety in every community in Minnesota.

Please tell your local legislator that by supporting the AG office’s criminal budget request, they will be making a smart investment in public safety in your local community, in the place where it matters most and provides the biggest bang for the buck, at the local level, in their home district.

Karin L. Sonneman is Winona County Attorney. The opinions expressed herein are not meant to reflect nor should they be read to reflect the opinions of the Winona County Board, any individual member of the County Board or any Winona County staff member.

