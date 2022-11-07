Katrice Sisson: Reflecting with gratitude on the 2022 Think Pink Color Fun Run

This year’s Think Pink Color Fun Run is in the books. This was only the second year of our event, and it was exciting to see the number of participants more than double!

We increased the number of family-friendly activities including bounce houses, hair chalk, face painting, cotton candy, music from Winona’s Little Warriors Drumline, Leighton Broadcasting and more. Another fun highlight was local mascots Rowdy from Cotter Schools, Big Red from Saint Mary’s University, Herky from Winona Senior High School, and Sparky from the Winona Fire Department, participating in a pre-race competition.

Our Color Fun Run benefits local people undergoing treatment for breast cancer through the Winona Health Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund. Together, we raised more than $18,000!

The Think Pink Color Fun Run also focused on recognizing and appreciating all the caregivers, which includes family members and friends, who are affected by a loved one’s cancer diagnosis. We believe in and support our community of caregivers working together and being there for each other.

On behalf of all those who worked behind-the-scenes on this event, including our amazing Miss Winona, Mikaela Mohr, who initiated this event in 2021 and remains its champion, all of the volunteers who ensured everything ran smoothly, and all those on the planning team, thank you.

Thank you to our women’s imaging/mammography caregivers who shared information about the importance of regular breast screening, answered questions and participated in the event with their families.

And, thank you to our sponsors. Businesses in a community like ours field so many requests, and we can’t emphasize enough how much we value their support. Thank you to our gold sponsors: Farmers Insurance - Dave Jensen Agency, 101.1 The River, Dahl Toyota, Express Employment, and Watlow; our silver sponsor: WNB Financial, and our bronze sponsors: Bremer Bank, Coca-Cola of Winona, Dunn Blacktop Company, Forever Bouncin’ Inflatables, Merchants Bank and Steak Shop Catering.

To our Think Pink Color Fun Run participants… thank you for signing up, showing up, supporting and sharing your enthusiasm for this local event to raise money for the Breast Cancer Fund. We hope the event was meaningful to you and that you enjoyed the beautiful morning with your friends and families. We hope you’ll save the date for next year’s event: Saturday, October 7, 2023.

As we, your caregivers at Winona Health, remember, honor and support those affected by cancer, we reflect on how this event will help so many. Until a cure is found, we will continue to make a difference to patients and families through our Breast Cancer Fund.

With gratitude,

Katrice Sisson, Community & Donor Relations Manager, Winona Health