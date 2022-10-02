Kimberly Cramblit: I hope to see you at the Think Pink Color Fun Run/Walk

Hello, fellow community members!

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the caregivers in Winona Health’s Imaging Services Department are excited to participate in this year’s Think Pink Color Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 8. This event is a fundraiser for the Winona Health Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund, which benefits our community members.

I’m new to the Winona area, and my family and I are thrilled to be here and become a part of the community. We relocated here from Tomah, Wisconsin, for an opportunity with Winona Health. If there’s one thing my fellow caregivers (and neighbors and future friends) will learn about me, it’s that I am passionate about preventive health care — that means screenings, including mammograms to screen for breast cancer — and serving my community.

Health and health care are close to my heart. I’ve grown up in a family that, unfortunately, has a high prevalence of cancer. Having many family members diagnosed with cancer, I never truly understood the detrimental impact on financial health until it hit too close to home. My stepmother was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer in 2015, and one short year later, my mother was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. As a caretaker of both, I saw firsthand the financial impact from this disease. The only thing that we want our loved ones to focus on during those difficult times is their healing. Getting support from events such as Think Pink truly make a difference and mean the world to cancer patients and their families.

The Think Pink Color Fun Run/Walk is unique in that 100% of the proceeds benefit those affected by cancer through the Winona Health Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund! This fund helps with expenses such as gas cards for transportation, wigs and other head apparel, groceries, mastectomy bras and prostheses, and gift cards including massage and spa.

I’m looking forward to being a part of this year’s Think Pink Color Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 8, and I hope to meet many of you at this fun and meaningful event! Learn more and find the link to sign up at winonahealth.org/pink.