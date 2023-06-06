The children of missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury will remain in the care of Kingsbury’s parents while the custody case plays out in family court.

On Monday, the Winona County Attorney’s Office, representing Winona County Health and Human Services, along with the parties of Adam Fravel, the children's biological father, and Kingsbury’s parents, David and Catherine, reached an agreement in the Children in Need of Protection or Services case.

“This settlement agreement marks an important step forward in ensuring the well-being of the children,” Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said in a statement Tuesday.

A Children in Need of Protection or Service petition was filed April 6 after the disappearance of Kingsbury. The settlement affirms Kingsbury is the sole custodial parent for the children, ages five and two.

“Recognizing that the absence of a legal custodian in the children’s lives contradicted their best interests, this CHIPS adjudication guarantees that the county can continue to act as a temporary legal custodian until the matters of custody and parenting time are eventually determined by a family court or in a permanency action.” Sonneman said.

The case remains open while Winona County maintains temporary custody of the children. Permanent placement is to be determined by the court at a future hearing.

A disposition hearing set for the case is set for 10 a.m. June 14.

This agreement allowed the trial, which was set for June 6 and 7, to be canceled.

Kingsbury was last seen March 31 when she and the father of her children, Adam Fravel, took their two kids to daycare shortly after 8 a.m.

After returning to her Kerry Drive residence in Winona around 8:15 a.m., she did not show up to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, authorities said.

There has been no criminal case brought forward related to Kingsbury’s disappearance. Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman has hired an additional attorney to aid her office in its work related to Kingsbury’s disappearance.