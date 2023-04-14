Winona County Health and Human Services officials have taken custody of Madeline Kingsbury’s two children.

On Wednesday, Winona County District Judge Mary Leahy ordered the care and custody of Kingsbury’s 5-year-old and 2-year-old children to remain with county health and human services officials.

Earlier this month, the Winona Police Department notified county health and human services that a 72-hour hold would be placed on the children.

According to court documents, the children’s father, Adam Fravel, does not have custody of them, which meant the kids had no legal decision-maker in their mother’s absence.

Kingsbury was last seen March 31 by Fravel when the pair dropped off their kids at daycare shortly after 8 a.m.

Kingsbury returned to her Kerry Drive residence in Winona around 8:15 a.m. but did not show up to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, authorities said.

In a statement Wednesday, Fravel denied any involvement in Kingsbury’s disappearance and said he’s cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

The children were located at Fravel’s parents’ house April 4 when law enforcement and social workers enacted the 72-hour hold.

Court documents state Fravel and his family were uncooperative with officials and would not allow access to the children when the county social workers sought to pick them up.

“At one point, Father took the younger child into the residence and locked the door despite being told that the children were in the care and custody of Winona County,” court documents state. “While Father was in the home with the younger child, Social Worker could hear Father shouting expletives.”

Fravel and his family made multiple calls to their lawyer during the process. The child in need of protective services petition, filed April 6, states Fravel eventually brought the children outside to the vehicle.

“Father was unwilling to gather belongs for the children therefore the children left the home with only the clothes they were wearing," the court filing states.

Winona County Health and Human Services will determine the access Fravel and family members have to the children. A pretrial date is set for May 15 with the children’s custody trial set to be June 6-7.

Law enforcement officials say they have not identified any suspects in the case.