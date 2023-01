The Annual Kiwanis Sunrisers Club Christmas Tree Pickup will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. This service is for households in the cities of Winona, Goodview and Sunny Acres in Minnesota City.

Please have the tree on the southeast corner of the block before 9 a.m. Trees brought to the curbs after 9 a.m. cannot be guaranteed to be picked up. Please have all ornaments off the trees and no trees should be in bags. Trees will be taken to local tree disposal sites.