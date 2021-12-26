Kiwanis Sunrisers Club of Winona sets annual Christmas tree pickup

The Annual Kiwanis Sunrisers Club of Winona Christmas Tree Pickup will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The club had to cancel this annual event last January due to COVID-19 concerns. The club is happy to once again provide this service to households in the cities of Winona, Goodview and Sunny Acres in Minnesota City.

Those wishing to have their tree picked up on Jan. 8 are asked to have it on the southeast corner of their block before 9 a.m. Trees brought to the curbs after 9 cannot be guaranteed to be picked up as the crews move rapidly through the neighborhoods. Please have all ornaments off the trees and trees should not be in bags. Trees will be taken to local tree disposal sites.

Organizations helping Kiwanis members will include the Boy Scouts and Winona Senior High National Honor Society members. Several community members will donate the use of their trucks and trailers.

Volunteers will gather beforehand around 8:45 a.m. at the Winona Lake Park Lodge for coffee, donuts and instructions, and will be served pizza after the routes are completed.

