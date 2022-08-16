Kiwanis Sunrisers provide backpacks for Ready Set School

Kiwanis Sunrisers Club members of Winona filled 50 backpacks with school supplies at their recent membership meeting and gave them to the Ready Set School organization of Winona County.

Bob Hermann, chair of the Children’s Services Committee for the club, coordinated the effort with Ready Set School representatives Pam Simon, Jackie Stevens and Tori Todd.

The backpacks and supplies were purchased by the Sunrisers club and Thrivent. They will be given to elementary school students in need so they are ready to go for the school year.

Ready Set School is a nonprofit organization in Winona that works to ensure that all eligible students who attend a public or private school in Winona County have the basic and necessary supplies and clothing for school.

More information on Ready Set School can be found at https://readysetschoolwinona.org/. More information on the Sunrisers Club’s activities and events can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/winonasunrisers/.