Knitted knockers, made by Winona Health volunteers, provide a break from hot, heavy breast prosthesis

Those who wear a breast prosthesis may want to check into a lighter-weight and cooler alternative, especially as warmer weather approaches: Knitted Knockers.

Knitted Knockers are special handmade breast prosthesis for anyone who has undergone a mastectomy or other procedures to the breast. They are lovingly knitted by talented Winona Health Volunteers who provide them free of charge to breast cancer survivors or anyone who wants them. It’s also easy to mail a pair to someone who lives somewhere else and may not have access to knitted knockers.

Traditional breast prosthetics are usually expensive, heavy and uncomfortable, and they typically require special bras or camisoles with pockets and can't be worn for weeks after surgery. Knitted Knockers are soft, comfortable and beautiful. When placed in a regular bra, they take the shape and feel of a real breast.

For the wearer, it is crucial that the fiber not irritate a highly sensitive part of the body that may be especially tender after surgery. Knitted Knockers are crafted with approved yarns that have been tested and proven to be washable, stay soft after air drying and are breathable, durable and a correct weight. A Knitted Knocker can be adjusted to fill the gap for breasts that are uneven and easily adapted for those going through reconstruction by simply removing some of the stuffing. They come in a variety of colors and sizes and in a pack of one or two.

The Winona Health Volunteers provide Knitted Knockers free to all who would like them. Those who would like more information about Knitted Knockers—either making them or receiving them—please email krwalters@winonahealth.org or call 507.457.4342, or visit winonahealth.org/knockers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0