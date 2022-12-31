Here are La Crosse area real estate transfers:
City of La Crosse
- Anita and Roger Sachs to Leah White, 1103 Division St., $155,000.
- Michele Collins to Gina Facchinello and Chandra Sherin, 1610 Hayes St.
- Charlene Deters to Jenna Schmidtknecht, 2149 Green Bay St., $180,000.
- Adam Hoffer to Hoffer LLC, 1313 and 1315 Madison St.
- Neighborhood Rentals LLC to Hoffer LLC, 1424 Rose St., 1726 Johnson St., and 345 Mill St. N., $397,500.
- Kondaur Capital Real Property LLC to Joseph and Tanjya Peck, 3355 Peace St., $252,500.
- Jessie and Stephen Randtke to Stephen Randtke, 1627 Green Bay St., $198,000.
- Michelle Monks to PSS Properties LLC, 1126 Seventh St. S., $155,000.
- Robert Dayton to Clarke Enterprises LLC, 1909 13th St. S., $50,000.
- Nathaniel Jones to Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 3016 25th St. S., $189,900.
- Joseph Bakken to Torrie Getter, 1228 Redfield St., $160,000.
- Connie Kinyon to Brianna Boak and Connie Kinyon, 2611 Sunrise Drive.
- Collins 2011 Revocable Trust to Theodore Stanke, 707 Losey Blvd N., 2401 and 2411 La Crosse St.
- Thoedore Stanke to La Crosse Losey Corner LLC, 707 Losey Blvd N., 2401 and 2411 La Crosse St.
- 1006-1008 13th St. S. LLC to Hannah Kagel, 1006 and 1008 13th St. S.
- Arbanasi Properties LLC to Bailey Sauerwein, 710 St. James St., $143,500.
City of Onalaska
- Stengers Swede Valley Farm LLC to Thomas Stenger Living Trust, 2737 National Drive, 3824, 3828 and 3816 Creekside Lane.
- Thomas Stenger Living Trust to Creekside Tributaries LLC, 2737 National Drive, 3824, 3828 and 3816 Creekside Lane.
- Stephen Shapiro to Keli Shapiro, 2712 Turnberry Lane.
- Jason and Sabrea Kuderer to Hartman Properties LLC, 1005 and 1007 Sixth Ave. N., $305,000.
- Penny and Richard Nelson to Jonathan and Molly Anderson, 1606 East Ave. N., $375,100.
- Ross Wutke to Alaina and Dylan Loeffler, 423 Fourth Ave. N., $185,000.
- Jessica and Robert Wolf to Joel and Kelsie Whited, 1100 and 1102 Fairfield St., $227,500.
- Grandview Estates LLC to Holty Home Team LLC, $82,500.
- Andree and Steven Harding to Diana Cannon, 923 Aspen Valley Drive, $670,000.
- Lois Hardie Revocable Trust to Aaron and Jennifer Hildemann, 1802 Franklin St., $232,500.
Holmen
- Heather and Jacob Shantz, $384,990.
- Art Acquisitions Holmen LLC to M&N Construction Investments LLC, $59,900.
- Jarrod and Kimberly Byers to Byers Joint Revocable Trust.
- Elizabeth Demos-Garibaldi and Thomas Garibaldi to Alexis Speckeen, $230,000.
- Ellen Tylka to Bonney Ganz-Haug, $263,000.
- JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC, $200,000.
- Midwest Investment 1 LLC to Michael and Sona Hill, $375,000.
West Salem
- Dawn and John Kittel to John and Dawn Kittel Joint Revocable Trust.
Town of Bangor
- James Rogala to Diane and James Rogala.
- Leona Hesselberg to Bryan and Dalen Jenkins, $5,000.
Town of Campbell
- Rachel and Travis Klingforth to Jae Mobile Home Parks LLC, $150,000.
Town of Farmington
- Ashley Cremeans to Ryan Ruhbusch.
- Jerry and Tracy Harper to Brady Patterson and Emily Windsor, $285,000.
- Dennis and Linda Degier to Patrick Lince, $125,000.
- Patrick Lince to Dennis and Linda Degier, $100,000.
Town of Greenfield
- Lynn and Robert Roach to Robert and Lynn Roach Revocable Trust.
Town of Holland
- Christopher Anderson to Rena Anderson.
- Sharon Sheehan to Marie and Mark McClung, $330,000.
Town of Onalaska
- Bel Air BNB LLC to Christopher and Shana Ladwig, $327,000.
- Bekken and Mary Jagusch to Joseph Bakken and Kory Stuempges, $265,000.
Town of Shelby
- Joshua Marks to Darcie Marks.
