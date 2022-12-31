 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse area real estate transfers

  • 0

Here are La Crosse area real estate transfers:

City of La Crosse

  • Anita and Roger Sachs to Leah White, 1103 Division St., $155,000.
  • Michele Collins to Gina Facchinello and Chandra Sherin, 1610 Hayes St.
  • Charlene Deters to Jenna Schmidtknecht, 2149 Green Bay St., $180,000.
  • Adam Hoffer to Hoffer LLC, 1313 and 1315 Madison St.
  • Neighborhood Rentals LLC to Hoffer LLC, 1424 Rose St., 1726 Johnson St., and 345 Mill St. N., $397,500.
  • Kondaur Capital Real Property LLC to Joseph and Tanjya Peck, 3355 Peace St., $252,500.
  • Jessie and Stephen Randtke to Stephen Randtke, 1627 Green Bay St., $198,000.
  • Michelle Monks to PSS Properties LLC, 1126 Seventh St. S., $155,000.
  • Robert Dayton to Clarke Enterprises LLC, 1909 13th St. S., $50,000.
  • Nathaniel Jones to Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area Inc., 3016 25th St. S., $189,900.
  • Joseph Bakken to Torrie Getter, 1228 Redfield St., $160,000.
  • Connie Kinyon to Brianna Boak and Connie Kinyon, 2611 Sunrise Drive.
  • Collins 2011 Revocable Trust to Theodore Stanke, 707 Losey Blvd N., 2401 and 2411 La Crosse St.
  • Thoedore Stanke to La Crosse Losey Corner LLC, 707 Losey Blvd N., 2401 and 2411 La Crosse St.
  • 1006-1008 13th St. S. LLC to Hannah Kagel, 1006 and 1008 13th St. S.
  • Arbanasi Properties LLC to Bailey Sauerwein, 710 St. James St., $143,500.

People are also reading…

City of Onalaska

  • Stengers Swede Valley Farm LLC to Thomas Stenger Living Trust, 2737 National Drive, 3824, 3828 and 3816 Creekside Lane.
  • Thomas Stenger Living Trust to Creekside Tributaries LLC, 2737 National Drive, 3824, 3828 and 3816 Creekside Lane.
  • Stephen Shapiro to Keli Shapiro, 2712 Turnberry Lane.
  • Jason and Sabrea Kuderer to Hartman Properties LLC, 1005 and 1007 Sixth Ave. N., $305,000.
  • Penny and Richard Nelson to Jonathan and Molly Anderson, 1606 East Ave. N., $375,100.
  • Ross Wutke to Alaina and Dylan Loeffler, 423 Fourth Ave. N., $185,000.
  • Jessica and Robert Wolf to Joel and Kelsie Whited, 1100 and 1102 Fairfield St., $227,500.
  • Grandview Estates LLC to Holty Home Team LLC, $82,500.
  • Andree and Steven Harding to Diana Cannon, 923 Aspen Valley Drive, $670,000.
  • Lois Hardie Revocable Trust to Aaron and Jennifer Hildemann, 1802 Franklin St., $232,500.

Holmen

  • Heather and Jacob Shantz, $384,990.
  • Art Acquisitions Holmen LLC to M&N Construction Investments LLC, $59,900.
  • Jarrod and Kimberly Byers to Byers Joint Revocable Trust.
  • Elizabeth Demos-Garibaldi and Thomas Garibaldi to Alexis Speckeen, $230,000.
  • Ellen Tylka to Bonney Ganz-Haug, $263,000.
  • JMQ Properties LLC to KBE Homes LLC, $200,000.
  • Midwest Investment 1 LLC to Michael and Sona Hill, $375,000.

West Salem

  • Dawn and John Kittel to John and Dawn Kittel Joint Revocable Trust.

Town of Bangor

  • James Rogala to Diane and James Rogala.
  • Leona Hesselberg to Bryan and Dalen Jenkins, $5,000.

Town of Campbell

  • Rachel and Travis Klingforth to Jae Mobile Home Parks LLC, $150,000.

Town of Farmington

  • Ashley Cremeans to Ryan Ruhbusch.
  • Jerry and Tracy Harper to Brady Patterson and Emily Windsor, $285,000.
  • Dennis and Linda Degier to Patrick Lince, $125,000.
  • Patrick Lince to Dennis and Linda Degier, $100,000.

Town of Greenfield

  • Lynn and Robert Roach to Robert and Lynn Roach Revocable Trust.

Town of Holland

  • Christopher Anderson to Rena Anderson.
  • Sharon Sheehan to Marie and Mark McClung, $330,000.

Town of Onalaska

  • Bel Air BNB LLC to Christopher and Shana Ladwig, $327,000.
  • Bekken and Mary Jagusch to Joseph Bakken and Kory Stuempges, $265,000.

Town of Shelby

  • Joshua Marks to Darcie Marks.

Sourcing your garage must-haves from thrift shops, estate sales, yard sales, recycling facilities and other secondhand stores offers a great way to save money.

There is still a healthy inventory for buyers in the Fayetteville area because people are constantly moving in and out but median home prices have soared..
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News