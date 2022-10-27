 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man arrested for felony theft at Winona Walmart

Cody James Schomers, 32 of La Crosse, was arrested for felony theft on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to push a shopping cart containing $1,200 worth of merchandise out the doors of the Walmart in Winona.

Police said Schomers took the shopping cart, which included a desktop computer and Bose sound bar that did not have security devices on them, past all points of sale and through the exit doors. He was stopped by an employee before making it through the second set of doors out of the building.

When Schomers was stopped, he indicated he paid for everything in the cart, then was taken to an office in the Walmart where he subsequently indicated he had not paid for the merchandise, police said. Schomers was taken into custody for felony theft.

