Winona’s oldest restaurant is almost ready to kick off its 85th year this week, with opening day set for Thursday.

Lakeview Drive Inn, which is normally open from March to September each year, has become an icon in the Winona community since it opened in 1938 as Emil’s, named after then-owner Emil Berzinski.

The business grew from there, both in terms of its footprint and its customer base.

Emil’s transformed from a rootbeer stand to a fully enclosed building by 1953.

Since then, ownership has changed hands a few times. Today, the business is owned by Haley Bergaus and her uncle John Glowczewski.

Bergaus took over her father Tim’s share in the business in 2020, after John and Tim owned and ran the business together since 1993.

The two brothers bought the business from their parents, William and Sue, who purchased Lakeview Drive Inn back in 1977.

Lakeview Drive Inn WHERE: 610 E. Sarnia St., Winona HOURS: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily INFO: 507-454-3723 or www.lakeviewdriveinn.com

Bergaus, who started working at the restaurant when she was 14, appreciates that the business is still a traditional drive-in to this day, with carhops coming to people’s cars to take their orders and serve them their food.

People also have the option to sit outside and enjoy their food on warm summer days.

“There’s a lot of comfort in tradition,” she said. “I would say we’re a big family — and a lot of the kids that work there, they usually come back years later and they’re comforted knowing that they’re coming back to something that feels like home.”

And customers have made Lakeview a tradition in their lives too, as Bergaus said that visiting on opening day is an annual stop for many.

On opening day, the business could possibly see hundreds of customers, she said.

The fun doesn’t stop on the first day, though.

Bergaus said she’s looking forward to many events this year, including three cruise nights at the restaurant.

“Each one is going to feature different things, different surprises and different events for people to attend,” she shared.

Many months of hard work have gone into preparing for the fun that customers will experience during the business’ open season.

“We prepare all winter long,” Bergaus said, sharing that a lot of behind-the-scenes work is done when Lakeview is closed, like inventory, maintenance on the building, hiring and more.

All that hard work will soon pay off, as customers begin to drive in to the parking lot once again Thursday.

