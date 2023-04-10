The Winona Police Department has ended its large, organized searches for missing Winona resident Madeline Kingsbury.

About 2,600 volunteers turned up Friday and Saturday in Winona and Rushford. Police said investigators were able to cover substantially more ground in less time than expected.

Although law enforcement’s request for volunteers has ended, the search and investigation into Kingsbury’s disappearance continue.

Law enforcement will continue targeted searches as investigators develop new leads and search areas. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will remain on the ground in Winona.

Kingsbury was last seen March 31 when she and the father of her children took their two kids to daycare shortly after 8 a.m.

After returning to her Kerry Drive residence in Winona around 8:15 a.m., she did not show up to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, authorities said, considering her life endangered.

Anyone with possible information about Kingsbury’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6302.

To give a tip about her whereabouts anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.crimestoppersmn.org.