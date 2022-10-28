Laureate Writers Series presents Kimberly Blaeser

Kimberly Blaeser will read from her recent poetry and prose as part of the Laureate Writers Series at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Blue Heron Coffeehouse.

Note that this is the second Wednesday of the month. This event is usually held on the first Tuesday of the month, but has been moved due to scheduling problems.

The reading will be followed by a book signing and an open mic for up to 10 readers. Anyone is invited to participate.

Blaeser is past Wisconsin Poet Laureate and founding director of In-Na-Po—Indigenous Nations Poets. She is the author of five poetry collections including Copper Yearning, Apprenticed to Justice, and Dancing Resistance. Blaeser edited Traces in Blood, Bone, and Stone: Contemporary Ojibwe Poetry and authored the monograph Gerald Vizenor: Writing in the Oral Tradition.

An enrolled member of White Earth Nation, she is an Anishinaabe activist and environmentalist, Professor Emerita at UW–Milwaukee, and MFA faculty for the Institute of American Indian Arts. Her photographs, picto-poems, and ekphrastic pieces have appeared in exhibits such as “Visualizing Sovereignty,” and “No More Stolen Sisters.” Accolades include a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Native Writers’ Circle of the Americas and a Wisconsin Library Association Notable Author award for her body of literary work.

Blaeser lives in rural Wisconsin and in a water-access cabin near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota. More information is available at kblaeser.org.

This First Tuesday Laureate Writers Series event will be sponsored by the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, in cooperation with the Blue Heron Coffeehouse. To learn more about the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest, please visit sonnetcontest.org or email entries@sonnetcontest.org.