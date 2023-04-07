Law enforcement officials said Friday they have received hundreds of leads in the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury and are working to process the information.

“This is a very active investigation and, as such, we are limited on what information we can share,” said Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Public Information Officer Bonney Bowman.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also received many tips and messages on its messaging system, Facebook and calls about Kingsbury.

The search for Kingsbury, who was last seen March 31, is taking place on rough terrain in the rural areas south of Winona, said Winona Police Chief Tom Williams. Authorities said they have not determined a suspect or person of interest for Kingsbury’s disappearance.

More than 700 volunteers showed up Friday morning in Winona and Rushford to search for evidence in the case. Williams said the Winona Police Department and its law enforcement partners will continue working to find Kingsbury and determine the circumstances of her disappearance.

“We actually are looking for a larger scale area than what we initially looked at based on the number of individuals that came out and volunteered,” Williams said.

The search area isn't limited where volunteer search parties went Friday. Williams said the locations reflect the distance officers believe could be traveled by volunteers in the timeframe.

Daily updates on the case are not expected from law enforcement due to the case's extremely active nature, Bowman said.

Law enforcement continues to ask community members in Winona, Fillmore and Houston counties to walk their properties and look for signs of anything suspicious or out of place, and to check buildings, vehicles and walking trails.

“You know your properties better than we do,” said Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge. “If you give us permission to bring in a search team, we don’t know what’s out of place like you do.”

In addition, law enforcement officials ahve asked residents in the area to check their cameras and save the video for any sign of a dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country van.

“We remain very hopeful that we will bring Maddi back home to her family,” Williams said.

Fillmore County has been assisting in the search for Kingsbury since early in the investigation and DeGeorge said they’ve committed every available resource to the search.

Anyone with possible information about Kingsbury’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6302.

To give a tip about her whereabouts anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.crimestoppersmn.org.