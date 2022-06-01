Leitzen launches third-party bid for State Senate

Substitute teacher, local tourism advocate and former City Clerk Eric Leitzen submitted his third-party candidacy for Minnesota State Senate at the Houston County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Leitzen, of Hokah, hopes “to bring some much needed relief to the people of Bluff Country” with his campaign, which looks to unseat current GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller.
Leitzen is running on a populist campaign with three major platforms: Tax The Rich, Get Your Money Back, and Save Our Small Towns.
“You’re going to hear a lot of flowery language from the two other guys,” Leitzen said regarding the campaign, “but I’m the only working-class candidate in the race who isn’t going to be afraid to go to the mat fighting to get your money back. For 40 years the rich have been picking your pocket, and it’s about time someone gave them a bloody nose and got some cash back into your homes and your communities.”
“I’m not looking forward to a good race,” Leitzen added, “I’m looking forward to raising Cain.”