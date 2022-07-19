Less than two weeks left of Great River Shakespeare Festival 2022

"The African Company presents Richard III" is also scheduled for four more performances during the festival: 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, and Wednesday, July 27; 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24; and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
These three productions will have their performances at Winona State University's DuFresne Performing Arts Center.
A play that mixes Shakespeare with the Winona community, titled "All the Town's a Stage: A Winona Story," will be performed Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31, at 7 each evening.
According to the festival's website, the three-evening event "combines the stories of Winona community members and the characters and language of Shakespeare into an original play. We are honored to have been trusted with your stories of triumph, heartbreak, pride, and frustration. Stories that explore the struggle to belong when your race, profession, or abilities are not widely represented. Stories about what people need and deeply hope for to make Winona’s future brighter for everybody."
This play will be held all three evenings at the East End Recreation Center.
A closing ceremony for the festival, which is free to attend, will be held on Sunday, July 31.
Ice Cream socials are also scheduled on Fridays and Saturdays after the evening performances.
Conversations with company members will be hosted at Blooming Grounds starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Wednesday evenings' performances are half off the regular price.
For more information about Great River Shakespeare Festival, including how to buy tickets and details about other events that are happening as part of the festival, visit grsf.org.
IN PHOTOS: Great River Shakespeare Festival "The Tempest" 2021
