Less than two weeks left of Great River Shakespeare Festival 2022

Fans of theatre have less than two weeks left to enjoy the Great River Shakespeare Festival in Winona during its 2022 season.

Performances are scheduled Wednesday through Sunday this week and next week, with other events also scheduled to help connect people with the performance arts.

"Twelfth Night" will be performed four more times this season -- 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, Thursday, July 28, and Saturday, July 30, and 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

A community discussion related to the production will be held at 9:45 p.m. after the July 28 performance.

"Always... Patsy Cline" has five more performances this summer, along with a community discussion at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

These performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. July 21 and Saturday, July 23; 1 p.m. Fridays July 22 and July 29; and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

"The African Company presents Richard III" is also scheduled for four more performances during the festival: 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, and Wednesday, July 27; 3 p.m. Sunday, July 24; and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

These three productions will have their performances at Winona State University's DuFresne Performing Arts Center.

A play that mixes Shakespeare with the Winona community, titled "All the Town's a Stage: A Winona Story," will be performed Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31, at 7 each evening.

According to the festival's website, the three-evening event "combines the stories of Winona community members and the characters and language of Shakespeare into an original play. We are honored to have been trusted with your stories of triumph, heartbreak, pride, and frustration. Stories that explore the struggle to belong when your race, profession, or abilities are not widely represented. Stories about what people need and deeply hope for to make Winona’s future brighter for everybody."

This play will be held all three evenings at the East End Recreation Center.

A closing ceremony for the festival, which is free to attend, will be held on Sunday, July 31.

Ice Cream socials are also scheduled on Fridays and Saturdays after the evening performances.

Conversations with company members will be hosted at Blooming Grounds starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

Wednesday evenings' performances are half off the regular price.

For more information about Great River Shakespeare Festival, including how to buy tickets and details about other events that are happening as part of the festival, visit grsf.org.