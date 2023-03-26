As the snow begins to melt and temperatures start to rise, the Winona Street Department is entering its busiest season — filling potholes, removing broken chunks of pavement and starting springtime maintenance and projects.

“When it snows, we know we’re going to switch our schedule from days to nights. And we know that it’s going to be a couple days of plowing snow then back to routine maintenance,” said Winona Street Department Superintendent Mike Biggerstaff. “But once spring hits, between sweeping all the streets, patching all the holes, doing the flood work and preparing streets for bigger projects, I would definitely say the spring is the busiest time of the year.”

Biggerstaff said right now crews are focused on filling potholes around town. Two-person crews will spend their day filling holes left from the freezing and thawing ground.

“There are 140 miles plus of streets, so we don’t see all of them. We’re not driving around looking. We know where the problem spots are,” said Biggerstaff. “We can patch everything up one day, then if it rains, snows or gets cold a couple of days later everything can come loose again.”

Apart from knowing where regular problem areas are, Biggerstaff said the street department also relies on people calling in or submitting reports of potholes on the city website.

“If you know where there are bad ones, it’s certainly nice to have people call in and let us know so we can get to those first,” Biggerstaff said. “We’re going to fill as many holes as we can and clean up some of the damaged streets from the last couple of snowfalls. We have crews shoveling up bigger pieces and hopefully, we’ll get the street sweepers out next week.”

The National Weather Service has warned of possible high water on the Mississippi River in April and Biggerstaff said part of the busy springtime is maintaining the city’s flood bank system.

“We’re starting to even focus a lot on it. We’ll keep doing as much as we can on the streets. I’ve heard in Stillwater, on the St. Croix River, they’re planning for one of the worst high-water events. They’re sand-bagging and starting operations already,” Biggerstaff said. “Usually it takes a couple of weeks for it to get down here. But we’re also planning for that. We only have nine people in the street department and once we start full operations, it takes our whole department plus people for other departments to help maintain the whole flood bank system.”

Winona’s levee system is strong, Biggerstaff said, and it is built to hold back over 23 feet of water. The highest the water has ever been is 20 feet in 1965 and 2001.

Apart from streets with many potholes, Winona is also built on a sandbar, which can lead to street tops coming loose, Biggerstaff said.

“We have a lot of rough streets, not actually full of potholes but streets that are only sealcoat material. Winona being on the sand bar, we don’t have a lot of base underneath some of our streets where there would be crushed rock and good drains,” Biggerstaff said. “With blacktops right on top of the sand in a lot of spots, it’s why the tops crumble up. They just don’t have quite a good base. All in all, there’s a lot of maintenance to get done out there. Hopefully, we can get it done this spring.”

Close Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday over a farm near Tomah. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday over the Prairie Island spillway in Winona. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Tomah. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday above Garvin Heights in Winona Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday over Greens Coulee in Onalaska. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Tomah. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday in Kellogg. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Alma. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Tomah. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Tomah. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Tomah. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Tomah. IN PHOTOS: Readers share their views of the Northern Lights from across the region Thursday Area residents photographed the Northern Lights that were viewed across the region Thursday evening. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday over a farm near Tomah. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday over the Prairie Island spillway in Winona. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Tomah. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday above Garvin Heights in Winona Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday over Greens Coulee in Onalaska. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Tomah. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday in Kellogg. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Alma. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Tomah. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Tomah. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Tomah. Northern Lights The Northern Lights are seen Thursday near Tomah.