Lewiston Chamber meeting will feature Winona County Sheriff candidates

The Lewiston Area Chamber of Commerce, at its August monthly meeting, will feature the two candidates running for sheriff of Winona County.

The incumbent, Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude, will appear as will his challenger, current Winona County Deputy Charles Rolbiecki. The two will appear before the chamber in an open format discussion about their desire to continue/run for sheriff and their thoughts on the past/present/future of law enforcement in Winona County.

This month’s meeting of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce will be held Wednesday, Aug., 17 at the Heartland Country Club, 19917 Highway 14, Lewiston. Networking starts at 11:30 a.m., the meeting and program will start at noon, and lunch will be available for purchase.

As they have in prior meetings, the LACC is pleased to offer its members a chance to keep abreast of current issues important to businesses in Lewiston and the surrounding area. The LACC extends an invitation to all business people in the area to participate in what should prove to be an informative session.

The Lewiston Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit business and community enhancement group representing businesses throughout the Lewiston/Altura/Utica area. Through a monthly membership meeting, the LACC furthers its mission of promoting growth, goodwill and the general welfare of the area. The LACC provides business enhancement programs and supports local area activities like the Annual Fools Five Road Race and the Annual Lewiston Heartland Days Celebration. Member participation in the LACC is by a very nominal annual dues arrangement that facilitates events and programing and an annual scholarship program at Lewiston Altura High School.