Lewiston Lion new District 5M-1 Governor

Lewiston Lion Susan Althoff was elected to serve as the 2022-23 District Governor at the Mid-Winter Convention held in Rochester. She recently attended the 104 International Lions Convention in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to be formally inducted on June 28 to take office July 1, 2022, through June 29, 2023.

Attending this convention with her were Lions PDG Dudley and Peg Parson, Rochester; 1st VDG Terry and Lana Zabel, Austin, and her daughter Jane Bostrom of Moses Lake, Washington.

This was the first convention held in person since COVID-19 hit, and Minnesota native Brain Sheehan of Bird Island was inducted as the International Lions President. The first Minnesota Lion in 100 years to accomplish this.

District Governor (DG) Susan started out as a Winona Lioness and served as the first president of the Rivertown Lions when the Lioness converted to Lions in 1995. For several years, she was active on the District 5M-1 Cabinet. She served as USA/Canada Leadership Forum chair and took a group to Syracuse, New York. Following that she took on Lions Youth Exchange for a few years and hosted six young girls herself besides finding homes for up to 15 exchange students each year. For two years she was the coordinator of the Camp Winnebago District Wide spring clean-up day to repair or upgrade cabins, clean the kitchen and dining hall and general yard work so that it was ready for the campers. Her next step was 5M-1 Leadership co-chair, setting up training for Lions to become better leaders in their clubs, jobs, community and other organization. In 2000-01 and 2002-03, she served as District Cabinet Secretary.

In 2018 and 2019, she served as Zone 1 Chair for the Lion communities of Altura, Kellogg, Lewiston, Plainview, St, Charles, and the three Winona clubs (Noon, Rivertown and Sunset).

For her efforts, she was given the Multiple District (MD5M) AL Jenson Leadership award in 1999. Susan also has received three International Presidents Certificates of Appreciation and is a graduate of Regional Lions Leadership Institute (RLLI).

She finished her two years of training as 2nd Vice District Governor (VDG), 1st VDG, on June 25, 2022, and was given her certificate of completion.

Her motto for this year is “Piecing Service Together” since service is the International organizations motto “We Serve.”

If you would like to know more about Lions and Serving Your Community please contact any Lion/or club in the communities listed above or log onto www.lionsclubs.org.