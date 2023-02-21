Rivertown Lions, Sunset Lions and Noon Lions combined their effort to sell luminaries to the Winona community.

Over 1000 luminaries were placed about the community on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kits of 10 luminaries were sold for $10. As a service project, Lions asked neighbors to donate kits to be placed at Sauer Nursing Home, Watkins Home and Winona Lakeside Manor.

Lions assembled the kits and placed them about the homes and retrieved them the next day. Lions hope this project will become an annual event. Over $800 was raised for Winona Volunteer Services food shelf.