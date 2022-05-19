Listening sessions set for 2022 Winona County Community Health Needs Assessment

All community residents are invited to participate in listening sessions to learn the results of the recently conducted random household survey and share thoughts and ideas for a healthier Winona County.

Listening sessions are held virtually or in person to allow residents to share their thoughts on the results along with ideas they have for a healthier Winona County.

Listening sessions are scheduled as follows. Links to the Zoom meetings also can be found on the Live Well Winona website: Livewellwinona.org.

There also will be interpreter services for non-English speaking participants attending the in-person listening sessions.

Monday, May 23, 5:30 p.m., Lewiston-Altura High School Media Center, 100 County Rd 25, Lewiston, MN 55952 (in person or virtual). Join Zoom neeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82734929926.

Wednesday, May 25, 12-1 p.m., virtual only. Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87944058188.

Wednesday, May 25, 5:30 p.m., St. Charles Community Center, 830 Whitewater Ave, St. Charles MN 55972 (in person or virtual). Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87685719142.

Thursday, May 26, 4:30 p.m., Winona Health Training & Development Room in Parkview Office Building, 855 Mankato Ave, Winona, MN 55987 (in person or virtual). Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89391042373.

The Community Health Needs Assessment provides a better understanding of the health of Winona County residents. Many community organizations will use the survey results to identify gaps in services, needed changes and to design new programs.

The Community Health Needs Assessment process is a collaboration between Winona Health and Winona County Public Health. Information gathered from this study will be used to develop a collaborative community health improvement plan.

To receive updates about the Community Health Needs Assessment, send your name and email address to vanessa.southworth@livewellwinona.org. If you have questions, please contact Vanessa Southworth at 507.474.9825.

