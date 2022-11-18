Local students, from middle school to college, participate in Model Legislature

The 59th Winona Model Legislature session commenced on Thursday, bringing students from Bluffview Montessori School, Cotter High School, Minnesota State College Southeast, Rushford-Peterson High School, Winona Middle School, Winona Senior High, and Winona State University together to experience Minnesota’s legislative process firsthand.

With a record 175 students participating, the event place over two days in the Donna J. Helble Atrium on Winona State University campus’s Education Village.

When students arrived on campus, Secretary of State Steve Simon leads students in the oath of office swearing them into their temporary positions, then the joint session conducts the election of Governor and Lieutenant Governor before splitting up between the Senate and House of Representatives before students go into their assigned committees.

Advisor to the Winona Model Legislature and Minnesota House of Representatives member, Gene Pelowski, said throughout the years he’s seen students that have gone through the program go on to work in politics and students that have become teachers who have brought their students to the Model Legislature as well.

“Students are working with the bills and we get to see what they are going to pass out of committee, get into the floor of the House and the Senate, and see what they amend and what they defeat,” said Pelowski. “These are bills from our legislature; they are our bills. We teach them how to amend them the same way we do, how to debate them, and how to make sure that when the bill is done, it gets posted on the website.”

One of those former students participating in the Model Legislature who now teaches and brought students to this year’s event is Dan Mlsna, a social studies teacher at Rushford-Peterson High School.

Mlsna said since going to the Model Legislature almost 20 years ago while a junior in college at Winona State University not much has changed.

“Obviously the technology has changed and the content of the bills would be the biggest change I’ve noticed,” said Mlsna. “But one thing that I’ve seen as being the same is that the students are willing to work together and discuss as much as they ever were 20 years ago. That’s refreshing.”

The two-day trip to the Winona State University campus also connects to the curriculum Mlsna teaches in his classes.

“This actually integrates into the classroom with what we’re learning right now,” said Mlsna. “The seniors are taking a government class and this ties into the many different aspects of what they learn. For them, this becomes a hands-on portion of the learning.”

Mlsna said he’d like to see the Model Legislature continue to grow and flourish.

“One of my students came here and was exposed to how it all works and it sparked an interest for him,” Mlsna said. “I think the process seems really daunting at first. I know when I was a young teacher I didn’t know if my students were ready for this. But we got involved and it’s been a great thing for them.”

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor, as voted upon by students attending, were Winona Senior High’s Freyja Wolfe and Nathaniel Dennis respectively.

“There are some fun bills that get passed,” Dennis said. “But there’s been some very serious bills that have not gotten passed during the event.”

Dennis said an important topic for him covered during the event that is uniquely important to them is education, moreover, having personal finance as a required course for graduating high school.

Before the vote of the governor and lieutenant governor, candidates give a speech to their peers during the joint session. Wolfe said her speech was focused on topics important to her: inclusivity, ending racism, and climate justice.

“It’s important for us to get an understanding of our governmental system and get involved,” said Wolfe. “Because we are going to be able to vote soon. It’s coming our time, so to get an understanding of it before it happens is helpful and important.”