Looking forward to getting around on her own

Ellen Mrkvicka has lived in Winona for decades. Small in stature, she has lovely curly golden reddish hair and wears multiple dainty golden earrings and a subtle gold colored bracelet and watch.

She has a big smile, a bigger laugh and a great sense of humor. She gleefully recounts having two neighbors help her in her cherry-red, leather trimmed motorized scooter, which she calls her “Cadillac,” over the train tracks next to her house last summer.

Despite her sense of humor, you can see the pain in her face when she talks about the challenges she has faced regarding her mobility. Ellen suffered two major falls between 2007 and 2008. Because of her falls, Ellen has been dealing with decreasing mobility for over a decade.

The last straw was winter 2021 when, due to health concerns and COVID-19, she was unable to go out in public for four months. Over that time, the only chances Ellen had to get out of the house were when her daughter Kathy would assist her out of the home and drive her around town looking at Christmas lights or taking in the scenery.

Seeing the profound negative impact this had on her mother, Kathy was determined to get Ellen assistance before next winter.

Kathy contacted Pastor Rachel Rosendahl at her mother’s church, Grace Presbyterian, and Rachel reached out to Habitat.

Habitat worked closely with Ellen and Kathy to plan a wheelchair ramp for her home.

Because of the location of the ramp, it would have had to be very long and Kathy, though very grateful, was disappointed her mom would be unable to get in and out of the house herself.

Then on a short drive through town, Kathy came across an amazing find. A house was being sold that had an outdoor mobility elevator attached to it. Kathy got in contact with the homeowner and came to an agreement to sell the elevator on its own. In fact, they were willing to sell it for a fraction of the full price.

The only hole in the plan was the necessity of a platform to bridge the gap between the house and elevator. With only weeks between sale of the house and the coming of the first snow, time was of the essence. Kathy reached out to Habitat and asked if we could help.

Thrilled that Ellen had been gifted such an amazing opportunity, Habitat jumped into action. In the course of a week and a half, Habitat designed, estimated and installed a platform outside Ellen’s home.

Ellen is now able to bring her motorized scooter directly to her door and get in and out of the house herself. She is already looking forward to next summer.

“I can be in here and go and get my scooter when Kathy is at the store,” she said. “In the summer I can go to the college or over to Mankato Avenue. I could go downtown and say, ‘Hi!’ to the old man sitting in his chair and wave to the train conductor going by. I could be outside all day!”

Reflecting on the project, Ellen said: “The thing I really enjoyed with it is that you were the kind of people I really enjoy. I didn’t get to make cookies for everyone because I had appointments. I will stop by and drop some off at Habitat!”

Adam Muschler is Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County’s Family Services and Volunteer Coordinator.

