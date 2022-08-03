 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LWV Winona primary forums set for broadcast

  • 0

League of Women Voters Winona Primary 2022 forums will not be available on Facebook. The City of Winona will do the replays on both government access channels HBC 19 and Charter 587 as noted below.

Voters can also access information on the candidates by going to the VOTE 411 website. Vote 411 candidates’ information is posted as provided by the candidates. This site also allows a voter to see their sample ballot. Be sure to vote.

The Primary date is Tuesday August 9; polls are open 7 am to 8 pm.

Here is the viewing schedule on government access channels HBC 19 and Charter 587:

Wednesday, Aug 3: 5:00 pm - Winona County Auditor Treasurer

7:00 pm - Winona County Commissioner District 2

9:00 pm - Winona Area Public Schools Board at-large

People are also reading…

Friday, Aug. 5: 5:00 pm – Winona County Auditor Treasurer

7:00 pm - Winona County Commissioner District 2

9:00 pm - Winona Area Public Schools Board at-large

Saturday, Aug. 6: 9:00 am - Winona County Auditor Treasurer

11:00 am - Winona County Commissioner District 2

1:00 pm- Winona Area Public Schools Board at-large

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News