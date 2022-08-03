LWV Winona primary forums set for broadcast

League of Women Voters Winona Primary 2022 forums will not be available on Facebook. The City of Winona will do the replays on both government access channels HBC 19 and Charter 587 as noted below.

Voters can also access information on the candidates by going to the VOTE 411 website. Vote 411 candidates’ information is posted as provided by the candidates. This site also allows a voter to see their sample ballot. Be sure to vote.

The Primary date is Tuesday August 9; polls are open 7 am to 8 pm.

Here is the viewing schedule on government access channels HBC 19 and Charter 587:

Wednesday, Aug 3: 5:00 pm - Winona County Auditor Treasurer

7:00 pm - Winona County Commissioner District 2

9:00 pm - Winona Area Public Schools Board at-large

Friday, Aug. 5: 5:00 pm – Winona County Auditor Treasurer

7:00 pm - Winona County Commissioner District 2

9:00 pm - Winona Area Public Schools Board at-large

Saturday, Aug. 6: 9:00 am - Winona County Auditor Treasurer

11:00 am - Winona County Commissioner District 2

1:00 pm- Winona Area Public Schools Board at-large