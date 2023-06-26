Family, friends and hundreds of community members gathered Sunday to mourn the loss of Madeline Jane Kingsbury.

Heads bowed and eyes squinted away tears to be dabbed with tissues in the crowd at Madeline’s memorial at the McCown Gymnasium on the Winona State University campus.

As she shared stories of Madeline as a little girl, singing songs to the crowd at a football game and always smiling and laughing, Megan Kingsbury said the loss of her sister made her feel shattered like stained glass, still needing to be put back together.

“Like stained glass there’ll be cracks and imperfections but something beautiful and new will be created. And Maddi saw beauty in all of us and wouldn’t want us to remain broken,” Megan said. “The path to healing will be long and twisted, the destination seemingly out of reach.”

Megan shared that Kingsbury would journal about gratitude when she felt lost or alone and she wouldn’t let a day go by without recognizing and appreciating what she had.

“Gratitude can carry a person a great distance in this life,” Megan said. “I encourage everyone to take comfort in the fact that Madeline is no longer alone and she is no longer suffering. Madeline’s spirit will live on in her children, her family and friends, and in the community, here in Winona, that she loved so much.”

The color blue, Kingsbury’s favorite color and a color that’s come to symbolize the search for Kingsbury, was in abundance Sunday. Men with blue ties, women in blue dresses, blue boutonnières matching the blue flowers on stage, the color associated with calmness and peace was paired with the community’s somber mourn for its lost neighbor.

Michell Pepke of Winona said from helping search for Kingsbury, following the story, and the discovery of Kingsbury’s body, she attended the memorial just wanting to support the family.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” Pepke said. “If it was my daughter who would be really mad, I wouldn’t know how to continue.”

Madeline’s brother, Steven, told those who gathered did so to remember and celebrate who Kingsbury was.

“She was an amazing person, an amazing mother and an amazing sibling,” Steven said. “Over these past months my family has met countless individuals and groups who can attest to the joy she put out into the world.”

Steven said, after months of uncertainty, the time to heal has started.

“The sky was truly her limit, who knows what she would’ve gone on to do,” Steven said. “She was cruelly and unfairly taken from the world.”

Following the service, friends of Kingsbury organized a concert in her honor — a time to enjoy music while remembering Kingsbury. Local musicians played to honor Kingsbury’s love of music.