Main Street Clinic now accepting insurance

Winona Health’s Main Street Clinic, which opened in June of 2020 as a lower-cost, cash-based health care option, now accepts insurance.

Customers now have the option for Winona Health to bill insurance while paying just their co-pay, if a co-pay is required by their insurance provider.

Main Street Clinic Quick Care includes care for a wide variety of basic illnesses and conditions; some lab services and vaccinations, sports physicals for students, birth control renewal, smoking cessation assistance and commonly needed over-the-counter health care supplies. Customers can walk in or schedule a same-day or next-day appointment online.

“People who have used Main Street Clinic often say that they are surprised it was so easy,” said Kristin Badenhorst, PA-C, one of the caregivers at Main Street Clinic. “It’s convenient for students, people who work or visit businesses downtown — and for those who live across the bridge. They find that It’s easy to park, walk right in and get the care they need.”

A list of services and prices for Quick Care are posted onsite and online and typically run between $80 and $100. Services at the Main Street Clinic are available to everyone, no matter where they usually receive health care services.

“We developed Main Street Clinic to make health care more affordable and accessible to everyone in our community,” said Jessica Remington, associate vice-president of business development. “It’s a care option that’s not only convenient, but also ideal for people who have high-deductible insurance plans. Many insurance companies cover these types of retail quick-clinic settings with no co-payment or deductible to the patient.”

In addition to Quick Care, Main Street Clinic also includes a branch of the Winona Health Eye Care Center, providing routine optometry services and a unique selection of eyewear. Services will be billed and insurance filed for eye care services.

Main Street Clinic is at 107 West Fourth St. (corner of Fourth and Main) downtown Winona. The phone number is 507.457.7620. For more information about Main Street Clinic, including current hours and a list of Quick Care services and pricing, visit mainstreetclinicmn.org.

Masks covering the nose and mouth are required when coming into the clinic.