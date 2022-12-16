Mall Santa from Lewiston finds his "sleigh' stolen in North Carolina

A Lewiston man’s truck filled with Christmas presents for his family in Minnesota was stolen from a mall parking lot in Asheville, NC, while he was working as a mall Santa inside.

After finishing his eight-hour shift on December 4, Jerry Loss stepped outside and realized the truck was gone. In addition to the presents, the truck included camping gear priceless costumes he’s accumulated and developed over a career of being characters for hire at reenactments, festivals, and Renaissance fairs around the United States.

“This has probably been the worst Christmas I’ve seen in a long time,” said Loss, who is still in North Carolina finishing out his contract as Santa in Asheville.

On December 6, a GoFundMe was started supporting Jerry.

“I’m pretty much on a set from 11 am till at least 7 every night, some nights it’s 8 o’clock. I do the Santa thing and I have my own equipment, luckily I had that in my room in the mall so I could continue,” Jerry said. “The GoFundMe has been a nice idea and I get to check up on a lot of friends that we have helped out over the years. I’m one of those old school people that says I don’t need any help but this time I do.”

Loss and his wife, Sarah, own Charlie’s Place Thrift Store in downtown Lewiston which opened in April 2021 after Covid-19 shut down the fairs and festivals the couple worked at — doing reenactments in character and costume while also selling homemade candy.

“For the last few years, he was only doing specialty Santa gigs so he wasn’t committing himself so much but financially we had to take the mall Santa job this year. He got in his truck and set off for Florida to do some shows in the first couple weekends in November then made his way up to North Carolina for his mall job, where his truck was stolen” said Sarah. “The police found it three days later, completely stripped and painted white, in conjunction with another crime.”

Throughout their time traveling and working around the country, the couple built a reputation of helping those in need — whether that’s giving someone a job at a fair to get them back on their feet or creating a good experience for child scared of Santa, said Sarah.

“It’s been tough because I’m not the kind of person who normally asks for help if I know I can figure it out for myself,” said Sarah. “The GoFundMe was started by our friend Sharron Montgomery and there’s been a lot of donations, which has been amazing and appreciated. The support has come from both Lewiston and all over: Kentucky, Illinois, Virginia, Ohio, and Florida.”

And in North Carolina, Jerry has been supported by his coworkers.

“My set manager has been absolutely fabulous— transporting me around wherever whenever I need to go somewhere. She’s taken me to purchase food and buy a whole bunch of new clothes I now needed,” said Jerry. “I’ve had people ask me how I’ve stayed so calm throughout all this. I said everything works out in the end. One way or another it works out and besides, I at least walked away with some of my gear: my Santa suit, some clothes, and what I had in my wallet.”

Jerry and Sarah said the intentions for the GoFundMe donations are to replace the lost gear. Some of it, like camping gear for festivals, is easier to replace than others, like the period-specific or custom costumes required for Renaissance festivals or Civil War reenactments.

“The general public that has come into the mall while I’ve been working has asked if it is me from the GoFundMe account. When I say yes, most of them are really disturbed by the fact that this has happened,” said Jerry. “So it kind of hurts and the whole thing is really sort of sad, you know?”

Jerry has always been very dedicated, said Sarah. He doesn’t break character for a single moment he’s in costume.

“The concern right now is to get [Jerry] back on the road,” said Sarah “I’m sure it’s been hard on him. He’s probably not showing it because he doesn’t want it to affect anyone. But for me, it’s been real tough.”

As of Dec. 16 just over $4,100 has been donated to the GoFundMe supporting Jerry and his family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/santas-sleigh-stolen.

