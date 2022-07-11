Mankato Ave. construction: A MnDOT update on traffic delays and new roundabouts

Construction continues on Hwy. 43/Mankato Avenue between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street as the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s contractor, Hoffman Construction, works to make improvements that will increase safety and reduce congestion. This construction will wrap up this November.

Traffic delays

Unfortunately, this project has created traffic delays through the work zone in the short term. When work transitioned to Hwy. 43/Mankato Avenue in late May, this included significant traffic delays as crews installed temporary traffic signals. We apologize for this major inconvenience — delays and traffic backups that significant are not acceptable.

Thankfully the system has improved. Crews have improved traffic flow in this busy work zone by:

Altering signal length, timing and synchronization.

Adding signs and pavement markings for drivers.

Looking at improvements where traffic bottlenecks are occurring.

Traffic delays will continue during construction through the work zone, especially during peak morning and afternoon commuting times, so it remains important to plan ahead for longer drive times. We continue to monitor backups and troubleshoot issues to improve traffic flow, signal timing and signage for drivers, as well as keep the work zone safe for everyone. You may have seen additional pavement markings and signs helping guide people through Hwy 43. We’ll continue to see what can be done to improve the drive but also protect the work zones.

We appreciate your care and caution when driving through this area. You can help us keep the work zone safe by watching out for signs, signaling your turns and lane changes, and being polite with other drivers who might not have driven through this area before.

Navigating roundabouts: Pedestrian tips

MnDOT is adding four roundabouts along this stretch of road at Hwy. 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street.

The first roundabout is scheduled to open the week of July 25. As that date approaches, we’ll have a more precise announcement, but please keep an eye out for more news and information about the first roundabout to open. More roundabouts will open on Hwy. 43/Mankato Avenue in the coming months.

A roundabout is a type of circular intersection that allows traffic to flow in one direction around a central island. Since the first roundabout was constructed in Minnesota in 1995, they have become an increasingly popular type of intersection because they improve safety and decrease time for drivers. Roundabouts decrease the number of crashes that result in death by 86% and reduce the number of crashes that cause life-altering injuries by 83%.

We have received several questions from Winona residents about pedestrians navigating roundabouts. Here is more information:

Pedestrians can cross roundabouts at designated walkways, which allow the person on foot to focus first on vehicles coming from their left.

You’ll reach a median between lanes, which provides refuge before focusing on traffic to your right to complete your crossing.

When pedestrians are crossing, drivers should come to a complete stop and wait until pedestrians have crossed their lane. The crossing is in advance of the entry point into the roundabout, which allows the motorist to first focus on the pedestrians and then vehicles.

Some of the pedestrian crossings also have flashing warning signs that you can activate by pushing a button. It then provides additional alerts to motorists who are approaching.

You can learn more about roundabouts and tips for crossing them at mndot.gov/roundabouts.

Learn more

If you haven’t signed up, I’d encourage you to sign up for our weekly project email updates. We send out updates every Thursday or Friday with information to know about the week ahead. You can sign up on our project page, mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy43, which also houses helpful information about the project.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at michael.dougherty@state.mn.us or 507-251-2749. I’ve had some good discussions with some of you and appreciate your interest and concern about your community. If you are a business owner or employee with questions or concerns about access to your business, please contact Hoffman Construction’s access manager, Kyle Pedersen, at 715-896-2038.

Thank you all for your continued patience and attention as you travel through this construction zone! Your attention not only keeps you safe, it keeps our workers and other motorists and pedestrians safe, too.