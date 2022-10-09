Mankato Ave. construction: Traffic changes and new roundabouts coming

Construction continues to progress on the 3/4-mile stretch of Highway 43/Mankato Avenue between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview Street. It’s been a while since we’ve checked in, so we wanted to give you an update. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s contractor Hoffman Construction is reconstructing this important road to increase safety and reduce congestion, which includes adding four roundabouts. The city of Winona’s water and sewer utilities are being replaced, which requires all the digging deep to replace and improve these important long-term services for the city. Work is expected to be completed in November. Thank you for navigating the construction zone with care and patience! When construction is complete in November, there will be a total of four new roundabouts on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue at Highway 61, Riverbend Road, Frontenac Drive and Sarnia Street. The Highway 61 roundabout has opened and helped with traffic flow. With a two-lane roundabout, it’s important to look for the overhead signs to guide you in selecting the lane you should enter the roundabout so you can exit it correctly. Typically, you should be in the right lane if you’re going to make an immediate right or continue through. The left lane is best if you’re going to left, such as traveling northbound and you want to turn west. You can learn more about roundabouts and tips for crossing them at mndot.gov/roundabouts.

Traffic changes during construction

MnDOT crews are constructing roundabouts one half at a time so motorists can still drive on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue during construction. Currently, crews are constructing the last half of roundabouts on the east side of the road. That means that northbound and southbound traffic are both travelling on the west side of the road. This will likely be in place into November. As crews work to complete these roundabouts, motorists are not able to make left turns when driving on Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. You’ve likely seen no left turn signs as you approach intersections on the road. Trying to make left turns causes traffic backups, and creates dangerous situations when you stop traffic trying to turn across traffic in the work zone. There are times that side road entrances need to be closed for construction. Here is how you can reach your destination instead:

If you are going southbound and you want to go east onto Bruski Drive, Riverbend Road or Frontenac Drive, you will have to go south to the Highway 61/43 roundabout, come back north and turn right onto your desired street. If you are going northbound and you want to go west onto Parks Avenue South, Riverbend Road or Parks Avenue. North, you will have to take a right turn at one of the intersections going east, go around the block and travel west straight across Mankato Avenue.

Learn more

Our project page, mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy43, is a great resource to learn more about this project. There you can sign up for weekly project email updates, as well as watch a short video with tips for how pedestrians can safely cross roundabouts, and review the no left turn detour maps. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at michael.dougherty@state.mn.us or 507-251-2749. If you are a business owner or employee with questions or concerns about access to your business, please contact Hoffman Construction’s access manager, Kyle Pedersen, at kpedersen@hoffmanconstructionco.com or 715-896-2038.

