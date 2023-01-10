Many opportunities still available to get vaccinated in Winona

Winonans and other area residents will have many chances to get their shots this month, with five vaccine clinics set up by Winona County Public Health in the next couple of weeks.

The clinics will offer three types of vaccinations: the COVID-19 bivalent booster, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, and the influenza vaccine.

The Pfizer and Moderna boosters will be available — with options available for people 6 months old and older.

A gift card is being offered to people who get their bivalent boosters at these clinics.

The MMR vaccine is available for anyone who is not up to date with their recommended doses.

Anyone 6 months or older will be able to receive the influenza vaccine during the clinics.

The clinics, which will all be held at the Parkview Office Building, are scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Jan. 12, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 28.

Registration for these clinics can be completed at www.co.winona.mn.us/232/Immunization-Services.

The Parkview Office Building is located in Winona at 825 Mankato Ave.. The clinics will be in suite 202.

Vaccines can also still be received by setting up a nurse-only appointment at Winona Health. To schedule an appointment there, patients can call 507-457-7648.

To learn more about vaccinations available at Winona Health, visit the organization's website at www.winonahealth.org.

