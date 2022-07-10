Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest celebrates 10th anniversary

WINONA — What started as a local contest sponsored by Winona’s First Poet Laureate and the Great River Shakespeare Festival has grown into an international phenomenon with a reach far beyond our community.

In 2012, the contest was renamed for Maria W. Faust, whose love of the arts and untimely death inspired her husband to become a poet. Ted Haaland believed the best way he could honor Maria’s memory was to dedicate the contest to her and inspire poets around the world to explore the sonnet form.

For the first year under Ted’s directorship, the 2012 contest received 85 entries from all over the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Fifteen winners were selected, and the sonnets were read by actors from the GRSF at the closing ceremony.

The contest has grown dramatically over the past 10 years. In 2022, 700 sonnets were received from 42 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C., and 10 other countries — an increase of 15% over 2021. Entries in the Youth category jumped 50%.

Through the contest, poets around the world now know of Winona, Minnesota and our thriving arts community.

Planning is underway for the 2022 closing event which will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Winona Arts Center. This will be a hybrid in-person/Zoom event which will allow winners to participate by reading their sonnets no matter where they are located. The public is invited.

The story of Ted finding poetry through loss inspires many poets to participate in the contest. He tells it like this, “Well into my early sixties, after a decade of my second marriage to the love of my life, Maria, ended with her tragic death, an amazing journey began. The very night she unexpectedly passed away, I awoke from sleep with a poem forming within me — the first I had ever composed. The occasion seemed to me to be almost magical, as if Maria had sent, in her passing, a muse. That very day I began to write poems, usually three or four each day, every day of the week.”

Connecting his muse to the sonnet contest, Ted continues: “I have always been drawn to rhyming and rhythm, or some variants of them, and this is clear in the nearly five thousand poems I have written to date. It is not surprising that I have often written in the sonnet form, and this in turn led me to envision our current sonnet contest, which draws entries from across the United States and several foreign countries every year.”

Appreciation for Ted and his contribution to the contest is best expressed by the judges and friends:

“Ted’s sponsorship of the Maria Faust Sonnet Contest makes Winona an international sonnet center. Poets who are challenged and inspired by the classical sonnet form now have a place to showcase their art. Thanks to Ted’s vision, area sonneteers — experts and novices alike — have the opportunity to attend poetry events, and young poets are being specifically encouraged to connect with the tradition. Ted has found an excellent way to spread his love of poetry and to help expand Winona’s reputation as an arts destination, and we are so grateful to him.” — Jim Armstrong

“Being a judge of the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest has been a boon to me personally, in my own writing. Reading so many sonnets has, by osmosis, calibrated my poem-making apparatus to 14 lines, mostly iambic pentameter; I get in, say what needs to be said, then get out. I know that I will have the opportunity to make several turns at critical junctures within those 14 lines. I still write an occasional longer poem, but the sonnet has converted me. Thanks to Ted Haaland’s generosity, our contest has grown exponentially, in quality and in reputation, and with it the receptivity of Winonans to poetry in general.” — Ken McCullough

“Ted Haaland knew too well how important honest and heartfelt words are. He had many for his beloved Maria and spent many hours honoring her with those he had crafted himself. He has been most generous in passing on to others, including the young, his sense that poetry is a vital sustainer of good life, especially in life’s darkest times.” — Emilio DeGrazia

“Ted Haaland is a generous-minded visionary. His love for his late wife, Maria, who was a passionate supporter of the arts, has moved him not only to write his own sonnets, but also to celebrate and encourage the creation of new poems in this versatile and powerful sonnet form by more than a thousand poets, people he has never personally met. By his unwavering support, he has created a truly living memorial, not just to Maria, but to powerful comfort that love — and love of true, artfully rendered words — offers to us all.” — Leslie Schultz

“Knowing Ted over the years, one can easily say, He never met a pun he didn’t like, but this also holds for the multitude of poets who have contributed to the Maria W. Faust Poetry Contest from around the world, which he endowed. His contributions have made Winona known to a multitude of artists of words and meter, for the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest puts Winona on the map world-wide. He inspired this amended poem from one of his very many admirers:

Ted’s head is filled with words. Images and music find their place . . .

As the day unfolds, words react to something, escape, focus and

find themselves organized on paper,

Part of the day’s thought and experience, now captured in a poem.

The word supply in Ted’s head is inexhaustible. The words wait for a new

day’s living that will tickle them into action.

What a marvelous contribution Ted continues to make to our welfare honoring his wife in the Maria W. Faust Sonnet Contest.” — David Marshall