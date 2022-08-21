Marsha Danielson: Celebrating the past year, looking forward to the next

During the past several years, Minnesota State College Southeast has navigated historic and unprecedented times. After operating, teaching, and learning remotely for much of 2020 and 2021, the extended period of pandemic-induced isolation ended, and our campuses reopened last fall with resilience and a renewed energy and excitement for human connection.

I started my tenure as president in July 2021 with the vision to move forward with bold, ambitious plans to strengthen and expand the college’s impact. I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to work alongside the dedicated, innovative faculty and staff of MSC Southeast to lift up our students.

On our journey together this past year, each step has been an opportunity to learn and grow as a community. As we prepare to ring in a new academic year this fall, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on and celebrate a year of successes, challenges and new traditions.

Student-ready:

MSC Southeast strives to be a “student-ready” college, one that meets students where they are and helps them to reach their educational goals. We match high expectations with high support through a culture of caring for our students.

Equity and inclusion:

Keeping an intentional focus on equity and inclusion is moving us closer to our goal of eliminating the educational equity gap. We are committed to an Equity & Inclusion Plan that supports recruitment and retention of students, faculty and staff from historically underserved populations.

Student outcomes:

Our faculty and staff are making efforts to improve student learning outcomes while decreasing student costs and time to graduation. The college has been accepted into the Higher Learning Commission Assessment Academy and will begin work this fall to accelerate our efforts to assess student learning.

Enrollment:

Like many other colleges and universities, MSC Southeast has seen a decline in enrollment over the past decade. To reverse this trend, we have initiated high impact enrollment and retention strategies. Most importantly, our admissions department provides dedicated, individualized services to anyone who is interested in attending college at Southeast. Current projections show us 12% ahead of where we were last year at this time.

Partnerships:

The college is committed to engaging with partners to help us positively impact regional economic and social vitality. For example, over the summer we were excited to host two summer camps for high school students sponsored by the Ashley Furniture Industries and The Ron & Joyce Wanek Foundation. This fall, we are launching County Workforce Investment Program partnerships with Goodhue County and Winona County, which will provide tuition assistance for residents who are currently unemployed or underemployed.

Strategic plan:

Over the past year we have sought advice and direction from internal and external stakeholders to complete an effective, thorough strategic planning process. The impact of developing a roadmap for the next three years in collaboration with stakeholders provides us with strong aspirational goals to focus our work. Clear key performance indicators will be tracked so we will know that we have succeeded in reaching our goals.

As classes resume this fall, it’s exciting to look back over the accomplishments of the past year and to look forward to the beginning of a new semester! Our successful student, faculty, staff, and alumni partnerships ring out and call us to continue our important work in the coming year.