Marsha Danielson: Veterans find support at Minnesota State College Southeast

As the nation honors Veterans Day this month, we at Minnesota State College Southeast want to take time to recognize our faculty, staff and students who have served in the military or are active service members.

MSC Southeast is proud to have been named an official Military-Friendly College for 2022-2023. The college is also a Hiawatha Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Company. Both designations reflect our commitment to serving the needs of our veterans and armed forces service members. We are grateful for your service to our country!

Nearly 5% of students at public community colleges are veterans, according to a 2019 report from the American Association of Community Colleges. Military veterans are more likely to complete postsecondary programs than their non-veteran peers, a 2018 report by Veterans Education Success found, but tend to take longer to do so.

Many men and women join the military in part to pay for post-secondary education after their service is complete. However, veterans moving from active service to a college environment may need help making the transition.

Like other adult learners, veteran students are more likely to have responsibilities outside of college. They also face challenges in navigating financial aid and accessing veteran education benefits. Disabled veterans face additional barriers to completion.

If you are a veteran, service member or dependent using your veteran benefits to attend college, you will fit right in at Minnesota State College Southeast. Veterans centers on both the Winona and Red Wing campuses provide dedicated space for socializing, studying, relaxing and meeting other students in a similar situation to your own.

At MSC Southeast you will find faculty, staff and administrators who are committed to ensuring veterans and service members have what they need to succeed. Our counselors and advisors make sure veterans and service members adapt to college life and achieve their goals.

MSC Southeast proudly supports our veteran and active-duty military students by recognizing the value of the many foundational training and leadership experiences provided by the United States Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and National Guard.

The college awards applicable credit for validated military service training, occupations, experience, or coursework. We review service members’ Joint Services Transcript (JST) and recommend college credit for formal courses offered the military. Boot camp, basic training, officer training school and other courses offered by the military are often eligible for college credit as well.

We support our military in many other ways. In the past year we were thrilled to welcome a group of 20 National Guard members who were activated and deployed to our campus for emergency certified nursing assistant training. It was an honor to provide the education and training needed for them to serve Minnesota’s long-term care facilities during a staff-shortage crisis.

Since the 1980s, members of the Marine Corps have been trained in band instrument repair at MSC Southeast. Most Marine Corps installations that have a band now have their own instrument repair facilities. Our Red Wing campus is the exclusive location for training their technicians. Each year at least two members of the Marine Corps come to Red Wing for training in our world-renowned band instrument repair program.

Minnesota State College Southeast is committed to ensuring today’s service members and tomorrow’s veterans are supported in their transition to education and employment. We strive to give back and create a welcoming environment for veterans on our campuses. Veterans and service members — we thank you for your service!