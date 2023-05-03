More than 3 years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, masks are no longer mandatory at the Winona Health hospital, Winona Health clinics and all Gundersen locations.

They are still required at Winona Health's Lake Winona Manor. Masks are available at entrances for both health systems.

Winona Health visitors and patients experiencing symptoms including fever, cough and sore throat are asked to wear a mask.

The health system's infection control committee will continue to review COVID-19 information. Any changes to the Winona Health mask policy will be posted at the entrances to facilities.

Gundersen Health announced the mask policy change April 24. The health system recommends visitors and patients with fever or respiratory symptoms wear a mask and report symptoms at check in, and those with COVID-19 symptoms should not accompany patients.

Gundersen officials may change local mask policies based on COVID-19 community levels, a release said.