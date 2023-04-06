Authorities are seeking volunteers to help in a planned a mass search Friday for missing Winonan Madeline Jane Kingsbury, who was last seen March 31 and is considered endangered.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Winona Police Department and the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office are looking for people over 18 years old who can help search for about four hours and who can walk long distances and through rough terrain.

Appropriate clothing and footwear are encouraged for the conditions. Volunteers are asked to assemble for two separate searches planned at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Volunteers should meet at Goodview Fire Department, 4135 Fifth St. in Winona, or Rushford-Peterson School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane in Rushford.

Volunteers will then be assigned and bused to a search area.

All volunteers need to bring an ID when reporting to the meet-up locations, as everyone will be checked in and out.

Sign up ahead of time is recommended at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e45aaa628a6f8c07-search.