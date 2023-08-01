Among the quintessential sights and sounds of summer are bees and other pollinators buzzing around our yards. With more than 450 native bees in Minnesota looking for nectar and pollen, these important little creatures could use our help.

Over a third of our food supply depends on pollinators in order to produce our fruits, nuts, vegetables and other foods. Tidy green, manicured lawns may be our pride and joy, but they do little to nourish bees and other pollinators. Many homeowners already help by including flowering bushes and trees in their yards; another helpful strategy to benefit bees and humans is adding a bee lawn.

What, exactly, is a bee lawn? The University of Minnesota Extension outlines the basics. A bee lawn is composed of specific species of turf grasses, mixed with low-growing flowering perennial plants; it is managed without the use of pesticides and fertilizers.

This combination of plants enables the homeowner to have an attractive green lawn that can tolerate limited foot traffic but still help pollinators by providing plentiful (though tiny!) flowers for their food. It is not necessary to turn your entire yard into a bee lawn to create ecological benefits. A small area in the backyard or an unused slope or boulevard may be the perfect spot to start with.

Fall is the ideal time to establish a bee lawn. Planning starts now. Visit the U of MN Extension site (https://extension.umn.edu/landscape-design/planting-and-maintaining-bee-lawn) for help in creating a successful bee lawn.

First, talk with your neighbors and discuss your plans. Plants have a habit of trespassing beyond lot lines. Also check with your municipality or homeowners association for any restrictions.

Choosing the right seed mix is the critical next step. U of MN researchers list several fine fescue grass species, including creeping red, chewing, hard fescue, and sheep fescue, as best suited for this purpose. Kentucky bluegrass is another possibility but requires more water and fertilizer to do well. Four low-growing flowering plants -- Dutch white clover, self-heal, ground plum, and creeping thyme--are suggested. White clover is known as a nitrogen-fixing plant, so nitrogen fertilizer isn’t as necessary.

It also blooms throughout the summer. Self-heal (Prunella vulgaris ssp. lanceolata) is a Minnesota native plant that is ideal for native bees. Ground Plum (Astragalus crassicarpus) is a Minnesota prairie plant. Creeping thyme, which blooms from July to September, is a good source of nectar and pollen. Other grasses and flowering plants are also worth a look. Recommended mixes of seeds and seed dealers can be found at the U of MN site https://turf.umn.edu/lawn-info/purchasing-seed/bee-lawn-seed. (Be advised that this information is for educational purposes and is not an endorsement of companies by U of MN or Master Gardeners.)

Bee lawns can be started by overseeding an existing, healthy lawn that has been cut very short. Aerating the soil can help expose more soil. Another option is renovation, which starts with bare soil that has been cleared of weeds, gently loosened, and raked before planting. Once established, bee lawns will require less watering, less mowing and virtually no fertilizing.

Be patient; it may take two to three years to fully establish a bee lawn, and reseeding may be necessary.

Again, it is critical to avoid any herbicides or pesticides that may kill the flowering plants or harm the pollinators. Hand weeding is recommended.

Bee lawns require planning, work, and some expense, but in creating one, you will benefit both the pollinators and your entire community. Best of luck creating a “bee-utiful” lawn!