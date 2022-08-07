Master Gardener: How to handle cucurbit fungal diseases in your vegetable garden

Summer and fresh vegetables! This is the time when my spring plantings are now coming to fruition. Of course, in addition to harvesting the vegetables, I also have to be diligent in monitoring for fungal infections that will weaken and eventually kill my plants. One fungal pathogen is mildew and there are two very different fungal pathogens, powdery (Podosphaera xanthii) and downy (Pseudoperonospora cubensis), that attack my cucurbits (pumpkins, squash and cucumbers). These two diseases have very different symptoms and control strategies.

Powdery mildew fungi is a white fungus that grows mostly on both the top and bottom of the leaves and does not commonly attack the cucurbit fruit.

The yield of infected plants can be reduced because infected plants have less energy to invest in fruit.

The best way to prevent powdery mildew is by planting disease resistant varieties and provide good air movements around the plants. If susceptible varieties are growing in an area where powdery mildew has resulted in yield loss in the past, fungicides may be necessary. An interesting paper from 1999 (Crop Protection, Vol.18, Issue 8, Sept. 1999) found that spraying with a 30-50% cow milk was as effective as using the fungicides fenarimol or benomyl.

Downy mildew is often called a water mold because it thrives in moist conditions. Downy mildew is not seen in Minnesota every year since it cannot winter here and must be transported here by the spores being blown in from the southern states.

But, once here, this disease can be recognized by the almost square yellow to brown spots that appear on leaves. Once Downy mildew has started an infection, it is very difficult to control and there is nothing that can be done to save the plant.

The best solution is to remove infected plants as soon as symptoms appear.

The good news is that the pathogen will not survive the Minnesota winter.

There is a webpage that tracks downy mildew infections and it is found at https://cdm.ipmpipe.org/.

There is more information on fungal diseases and other diseases that might infect your garden plants and a great resource is found at https://extension.umn.edu/vegetables/disease-management.