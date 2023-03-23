We all turned our clocks forward, but one look out the window confirms spring has not yet truly arrived. Every Minnesotan gardener knows the challenge of April — after waiting patiently through the winter months, consoling ourselves with seed catalogs, houseplants, and forced bulbs, we long to get outside and dig into our gardens and yards.

In our USDA hardiness zone (4b), however, we must wait until mid-May to escape the danger of a hard freeze. So what can a fidgety gardener do? Here are some ideas for tasks that will not only help us pass the time until true spring but will also contribute to the overall health and happiness of our plants.

1. Give your houseplants some love. All of the spider plants, ferns, pothos and ZZ plants that have kept us company in our homes throughout the winter months deserve some attentive care before we turn our attention outdoors. Inspect each houseplant carefully. Do any dead leaves or stems need trimming? Do any plants appear to need repotting? Lift each houseplant out of its saucer, and check the drainage holes. (If the container lacks these holes, consider repotting into a container that does have them; all plants benefit from having proper drainage.) If the drainage holes appear to be blocked, or if rootlets protrude from the holes, your plant may be rootbound, and repotting will alleviate this condition. See the University of Minnesota Extension’s repotting tips for detailed instructions: https://extension.umn.edu/news/tips-repotting-houseplants.

Another important, but often overlooked, way to keep houseplants healthy is to clean their leaves. Cover a work surface with newspaper, and set each houseplant where you can easily reach all of its leaves. Use a bowl full of lukewarm water to moisten your cleaning equipment — which might be cotton swabs, cotton rounds or squares, or small cloth rags, depending on the size of the leaves you are cleaning. Dip into the water, squeeze or shake the excess, then gently wipe along each leaf with one hand, supporting under the leaf with your other hand. You’ll be surprised how much dust and grit appears on the rag. To avoid re-applying dirt onto the plant, use additional clean rags or squares, rather than dipping into the water with a soiled one. Although this chore can seem tedious, it clears the “breathing” apparatus of each leaf. Tiny holes, called stomata, cover every leaf and allow a plant to exchange gases (in the process, providing oxygen for us) and to photosynthesize (enabling a plant to grow). Even a light coating of dust, invisible to us, can clog these stomata and compromise a plant’s health.

2. Take stock of your outdoor spaces. Although the weather is still too cold for digging and planting, it’s not too early to examine your trees, shrubs, and semi-evergreens. Check now for any winter damage, such as browned leaves from winterburn, cracked bark from sunscald, or nipped-off branchlets from rabbit predation. Record your observations on a calendar, along with notes to remind yourself about locations and recommended preventive actions for next fall. As you walk around your outdoor areas, make sure to stay on stepping stones or established paths; treading on wet, muddy ground can lead to damaging compaction. Looking over your perennial beds and noticing the dry stems that persisted through the winter will remind you of the tiny pollinators still hibernating inside; when you begin your spring cleanup, you’ll want to leave these stems for last. Don’t be in too much of a hurry to rake up any lingering leaf piles; these, too, provide shelter for beneficial insects. Carry a notebook and pencil along as you wander, so you can record the fantastic planting ideas that pop into your mind as you look over your yard. If you’re lucky, you might spot an early sprout or a brave little crocus.

3. When the inevitable April snowstorm arrives, head to the public library. In the nonfiction zone, 635 is the magic Dewey Decimal number that locates the spot where gardening books are shelved. Paging through the colorful photographs, diagrams, and drawings can offer inspiration for new ways to arrange a flowerbed, design a shade garden, or produce more vegetables. Take a break from shoveling, and distract yourself with topics like gardening for birds, growing tomatoes in hanging planters, or planting native grasses. Before you know it, the snow will disappear, leaving behind a refreshed water table and genuine spring.