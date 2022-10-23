Master Gardener: Putting your garden to bed: Shrubs and trees

This month’s Master Gardener column concludes a three-part series on the fine art of preparing your lawn and garden for winter. Now that you have tucked in your lawn, perennial beds, and vegetable garden, it is time to attend to the trees and shrubs that dwell on your property, so they will survive the winter.

One very important cold-weather preparation is erecting fencing to protect against any rabbits, mice, or voles that might be driven by winter food shortages to dine on bark and twiggy branches. Mature trees do not require this protection, but many newly-planted or young trees have tender bark and will benefit from extra care. Create an enclosure for each plant, using hardware cloth and strong poles or stakes. For most shrubs, a four-foot-high enclosure should be adequate, but remember to account for the height of snow relative to the height of the shrub. (Please note: Protecting plants from deer is a topic worthy of its own column, so I won’t address it here; however, the University of Minnesota Extension has many helpful tips at https://extension.umn.edu/central/protecting-plants-deer.)

Another pre-winter task involves protecting newly-planted trees and shrubs from root injury by adding a “donut” of 3-6” deep shredded wood mulch around the base of their trunks. Do not pile the mulch against the trunk, for this can promote root girdling. Also, since our weather has been so dry — most of Minnesota now falls under varying degrees of drought — do take the time to water thoroughly. A low, slow drip over several hours benefits trees; any newly-planted shrub, or one that shows distress with wilting leaves (not just the normal color-changing leaves of autumn) should be watered every few days to ensure its root system is well-established before a hard frost.

If you have a new tree or a thin-barked tree (cherry, crabapple, honey locust, linden, maple, mountain ash, or plum), it will be more susceptible to a winter phenomenon called sunscald, in which the rapid increase and then decrease in temperature during a sunny winter day can cause splitting of the bark. Shield your tree with a white plastic guard or white commercial tree wrap on its trunk (you’ll remove this in spring).

If your yard includes evergreen trees or shrubs, your winter preparation tasks may vary. Any newly-planted evergreen requires the watering and mulching discussed above. Do you have a yew, arborvitae, or dwarf pine with browned foliage on one side? If it’s planted in an exposed or south-facing area, it may have been damaged by cold and wind; try wrapping it with burlap and twine, or shelter it on that side with cut-up branches from pruning.

Cut-up boughs from a discarded Christmas tree also work well. Browned foliage on an evergreen can also be caused by spray and runoff from sidewalk or road salt; an evergreen with salt damage should be marked for moving to a better location in the spring.

Pruning may also be part of your winter preparation plan, depending on which trees and shrubs you have on your property. The best time to prune without causing injury is late winter to early spring, when plants are dormant; however, the perfect time to prune varies widely from species to species. For example, each type of hydrangea, from H. arborescens ‘Annabelle’ to H. paniculata ‘Limelight,’ requires its own pruning protocol. The UM Extension offers a very helpful primer on pruning at https://extension.umn.edu/planting-and-growing-guides/pruning-trees-and-shrubs. If you take the time now to protect your trees and shrubs, your efforts will be rewarded by seeing healthy, happy plants in spring.