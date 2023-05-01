What should I plant? Should I stick with the same thing I’ve always planted, or should I try something new? Or should I plant them both?

If you’re new to gardening — and even if you’re not — choosing seeds can be perplexing. The good news? Since 1982, Master Gardener volunteers have conducted seed trials to gather information about varieties that do well in Minnesota gardens.

According to a news release from University of Minnesota Extension, last year 233 Master Gardener volunteers in 51 counties tested seeds from 48 varieties in home gardens.

Sue Schiess, a Master Gardener who oversees the volunteer seed trials, said, “While the weather is never the same twice, and growing conditions vary across the state, the statewide participation of so many devoted Master Gardeners yields sound, research-based advice for the home gardener.”

If you haven’t purchased your seeds for this year, or if you want to try something new, check out the recommended plant varieties called the Minnesota Winners at www.tinyurl.com/seed-trials, or search “MN Master Gardener Seed Trials.”

Deep in winter, it came — an email from University of Minnesota Extension requesting growers for the annual seed trials. I have participated in the seed trials for about 10 years, and it has become a true delight for me.

About a month ago, I received the seeds that I will grow for this year’s trials — red carrots, small watermelons, green pole beans and pink cleome flowers.

It is a blind test, so I received six little packets of seeds of each variety, and each is labeled, for example, AF, BG. When I plant them, I mark each accordingly and follow each trial plant throughout the growing season, recording germination, productivity and insect and disease problems. I get to observe six varieties of each vegetable/flower/herb, growing side-by-side under the same conditions. It is like the best Minnesota potluck because I get to try each one.

Seed trial participants get instructions, too. So on April 14, I planted the red carrot seeds, which were blanketed with almost a foot of snow a couple of days later.

We shall see what happens with the carrots. I will plant the rest of the seeds in May, after the danger of frost has passed. The garden is a wonderful place to experiment, for nothing too disastrous can happen.

Seeds seem almost magical to me. The process of planting a tiny seed, and watching it transform into a plant with broad, green leaves, delicious vegetables, or magnificent flowers, makes me pause and remember that I am also a part of this process. I also grow and learn and change.

To paraphrase John Muir’s quotation: “… and into the (garden) I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.”

Happy growing.