Master Gardener: Selecting seeds for a successful garden

Don’t you just love running out to your mailbox this time of year to see what surprises it holds? I’m not talking about holiday mail — that was weeks ago. I’m talking about all the seed catalogs that show up in our mailboxes early in the new year.

As we spend our long winter nights dreaming of the perfect garden, it’s time to start planning, and that means selecting which seeds to sow.

As fun as it is to browse the new catalogs or garden centers for seed varieties to add to a garden wish list, the best place to start when selecting seeds for the upcoming growing season is to check our existing collection of seeds. It is a rare gardener who uses up all the seeds they have purchased in previous years, and many gardeners are now saving seeds from their last garden to grow the next season.

Seeds can keep for years if stored in an airtight container in a cool, dry location. However, the viability of the seeds will wane over time.

Kelly Feehan of the University of Nebraska Extension offers the following advice to test the seeds. Place about 10 seeds on a wet paper towel, fold the towel to cover the seeds, and place in a plastic bag with a few air holes poked in it. Place the bag in a warm area, and keep the paper towel moist. Check the seeds in a week to see what percentage of test seeds sprouted. Check again a week later for a final tally. This will provide information on how the seeds will perform when planted.

Once you’ve established whether you have any seeds that can be used, then you can consider purchasing seeds. Several factors influence this choice. First, know your USDA Hardiness Zone (generally 4b for Winona County). Also, make note of the number of days in the growing season, from last frost in the spring to first frost in the fall.

See the MN DNR freeze probability charts at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/climate/summaries_and_publications/freeze_date.html.

Knowing if your desired plant is a cool or warm season variety and the number of days to maturity will help you decide what to plant and when.

Crops with a longer growing season can be given a head start indoors. Some plants such as onions, leeks, geraniums and impatiens should be started now. The U of MN Extension has many helpful seed starting tips at https://extension.umn.edu/planting-and-growing-guides/starting-seeds-indoors#when-to-plant-seeds-1178964.

Did you have some diseases or other problems in the last growing season? If you kept records of these occurrences, this information can help you make informed seed-buying choices.

Investigate seed varieties that may be resistant or tolerant of certain diseases. Be aware that a variety that may be resistant to one problem may still be affected by another. Cornell University offers a list of disease-resistant vegetables at https://www.vegetables.cornell.edu/pest-management/disease- factsheets/disease-resistant-vegetable-varieties/.

Take time to learn the differences among types of seeds. Knowing what defines a plant as a hybrid, organic, non-GMO vs. GMO, heirloom, etc. will help you make better seed choices to reach your gardening goals. That is a subject for a whole separate article!

For now, seeking information from the University of Minnesota Extension, reputable local garden centers, or the Winona County Master Gardeners will go a long way to helping you have the garden of your dreams. Now, go check your mailbox!