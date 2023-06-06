Springtime planting fills gardeners with anticipation. The freshly prepared soil, filled with new seeds and plants, offers the hope of a bountiful harvest. To help make that a reality, the University of Minnesota Extension provides some tips.

First, start with the basics of properly cleaned tools, gloves and footwear to prevent the spread of pathogens. This is especially important if you work in more than one garden. Wash your hands before and after gardening. When not feeling well, delay visiting the garden.

Take time to learn about the needs of the plants in your care. Watering is essential, but several key practices benefit your plants. Early morning watering is best. Concentrate on watering the soil around the base of plants, not the leaves and flowers. Consider hand watering, or use a drip irrigation system. Keep in mind the level of moisture needed for each plant, as it can vary greatly by species and by different times of the growing season. Additionally, give plants enough space to prevent too much humidity. Utilize staking for vining plants. Keep in mind the mature size of plants to prevent overcrowding. Avoid working on your plants when they are wet, as this makes them more susceptible to the spread of fungi and bacteria.

Mulch can help keep soil moist and prevent sprayback on leaves. There are plastic and fabric mulch options. Organic mulches include weed-free straw, grass clippings from lawns that have not been treated with any herbicides or pesticides, and wood chips. A word of caution — wood chips can be made with various materials, possibly treated wood, and some should not be used around edible or pollinator plants.

The use of rain barrels is a growing trend. This can be a helpful option for watering ornamentals. Do not irrigate or wash edible plants with roof runoff, however, as it can contain harmful pathogens from birds and other animals or chemicals from roofing material. It’s also important to keep rain barrels properly cleaned for safe watering. See more details about using rain barrels at extension.umn.edu/water-wisely-start-your-own-backyard/rain-barrels.

Even with all of your best efforts, diseases and pests can develop on your plants. Keep a watchful eye all throughout the season to catch problems at their earliest signs. If you’re not sure what problem your plant is struggling with, check the University of Minnesota Extension online tool “What’s wrong with my plant?” at apps.extension.umn.edu/garden/diagnose.

Remove any diseased plant material at first sight by pinching back up to one third of the plant’s leaves.

Dispose the infected plant parts by burying them far away from the garden area or by safely composting in a site that reaches at least 148 degrees. Rotten fruit should also be removed and kept away from healthy produce. Never eat fruit or vegetables that have “poop” on them, and always wash edibles properly before consuming.

Visit the University of Minnesota Extension Yard and Garden site for more helpful information. Best wishes that at the end of the growing season, you’ll be happy with the fruits of your labor.