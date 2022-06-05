Master Gardner: Home-grown tomatoes

“Home grown tomatoes, home grown tomatoes

What would life be like without homegrown tomatoes

Only two things that money can’t buy

That’s true love and home grown tomatoes.”

— John Denver, “Home Grown Tomatoes” (from a song written by Guy Clark)

Tomato plants are self-fertilizing meaning that each blossom is capable of pollinating itself. However a vibration is needed to jostle the pollen loose. Enter a bumble bee.

Bumble bees are an easily recognizable group that visit a large variety of vegetable crops. For self-fertilizing crops like tomatoes, bumble bees participate in what is known as buzz pollination. They vibrate their flight muscles and knock the pollen loose.

Companion planting is simply when plants are grown close together to benefit both of the plants. It can be as simple as growing nectar-rich flowers among crops to attract vegetable pollinators (bumble bees) or planting two vegetables side-by-side to confuse or repel pests. Companion planting provides habitat for beneficial insects, maximizes space usage and increases crop productivity.

If a sweet strawberry harvest announces spring, then the tomato crop proclaims summer. For almost every vegetable grown, there is likely to be one, two or three plants that will increase soil nutrients, repel pests and help you get the most out of your garden.

For tomatoes, basil was made to go into sauces with tomatoes. They also go together in the garden. Basil is one of the most important tomato companion plants for the garden, because they deter thrips and tomato hornworms. Thrips transmit tomato spotted wilt virus which causes stunted growth on tomato fruits. The odors released by basil plants mask the scent of tomato plants, making it harder for pests to find the tomato plant. This herb helps tomatoes produce greater yields.

Another friendly tomato companion is asparagus. They are a dynamic duo in the garden. Tomatoes repel asparagus beetles while asparagus keeps away nematodes in the soil which can harm tomatoes. It is a equally beneficial companionship.

Not only are chives a delicious herb to have in the garden, but they repel aphids, nematodes and mites. This characteristic makes them excellent companion plants for keeping your tomatoes safe.

Another good-tasting herb that goes with tomatoes in many forms is oregano. It is also one of the best tomato companion plants. But for oregano to do its job, you have to let it go to flower. Oregano plants and flowers support many different pest-eating beneficial insects.

My favorite companion plant for tomatoes are marigolds. These beautiful, bright blossoms not only attract bees and ladybugs, but they also keep away aphids, slugs, tomato worms and snails. No munching on my tomatoes! These helpful plants also help keep soil healthy for tomatoes.

There are disadvantages to planting a companion crop. For instance, the companion plant may compete for water and nutrients so you must remove the companion crop as the main crop matures. Choose your companion crop carefully. Here are a few crop categories to avoid planting with tomatoes.

Brassicas: Cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, Brussels sprouts and kohlrabi can all stunt the growth of tomato plants because they out-compete tomato plants for the same soil nutrients.

Corn: Corn and tomatoes may be great together in cooking, but they should not be planted together because they attract the same pests and fungal infections.

Fennel: Like brassicas, fennel will inhibit tomato growth. In fact, fennel is not a good companion for most garden vegetables.

Potatoes and eggplants: Tomatoes, potatoes and eggplants are members of the nightshade family which means they use the same soil nutrients to grow. This also means they are susceptible to the same diseases.

Verticillium wilt is a problem for tomato growers. Growing mustard greens as a cover crop prior to growing tomatoes reduces the disease, but only if the mustard plants are turned into the soil a few weeks before planting the tomatoes.

Happy growing!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0