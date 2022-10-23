Masterpiece Hall construction under way, brining new opportunity into downtown Winona

With the construction completion of Masterpiece Hall set for the spring of 2025, excitement for the 700 seat, $35 million music hall in Winona has grown.

Fastenal founder Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter have the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, Main Square Development and now Masterpiece Hall to their name. Once open, the world-class music hall has tentative plans to host shows May through October and open art galleries Sunday mornings, with matinee shows in the hall Sunday afternoons.

The site of the new Masterpiece Hall, the old junior high auditorium next to the public library, is set to be a great downtown location for the people of Winona, tourists and business in town, said Winona Mayor Scott Sherman.

“The old auditorium was a beautiful venue for many, many years,” said Sherman. “I think to a certain degree having Masterpiece Hall put up in place of it, is replacing one performance center with another.”

Sherman said something like Masterpiece Hall coming into the downtown scene is going to be beneficial to not only the downtown area and the businesses but to the community as a whole.

“The plan, from what I’m able to capture from Bob and Mary, is that Masterpiece Hall will be something that will bring in world class musicians and performers and help create some vibrancy in the downtown area towards our arts and culture,” Sherman said.

The education aspect is a key piece of Masterpiece Hall that Sherman said hasn’t been talked about too often.

“Their plan is to bring in some educational programming with the hall,” said Sherman. “Think about it, as a fourth-grade student to be able to hear and learn and to be able to absorb some of the passion that these artist have for their profession, I think it will really help with creating that passion within our youth within the community. And I’m looking forward to that.”

Carlos Espinosa, Winona city planner, said he’s been in contact with the Masterpiece Hall project developers outlining the approval steps they would have to go through.

“Probably the most impactful to the project would be the certificate of appropriateness through the Heritage Preservation Commission. Essentially, with the former middle school auditorium being a designated historic property, the proposed building would have to be compatible with the adjacent historical properties, like the library,” Espinosa said. “We provide guidance to help them with their design and will probably get some input from the State Historic Preservation Office.”

Espinosa said the city is now looking at some different land use designations around the Masterpiece Hall project. They are planning for not just that site to be developed but also some complimentary development nearby, most likely in the area immediately to the north of the site.

“It would look like different mixed uses that are complementary to Masterpiece Hall. A combination of resident and commercial redevelopment that would be beneficial not just for downtown but would complement the project as well,” Espinosa said. “So think of a place where you could go and get some food right across the street before or after you see a show, maybe a place to visit while you’re going out to the concert hall.”

Espinosa said that with development around the hall, in the terms of planning, the city is setting up the zoning to be able to start some new developments and would be most likely private property owner or private developer driven.

Scott Pollock, executive director of the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, said the arts community is eager to know more about what the addition of Masterpiece Hall in the Winonan art scene can bring.

“I think we all know the advantage of having improved facilities, a high profile, and the visibility that a project like this can bring for Winona. There’s no question about it,” said Pollock.

The arts community is strong in Winona, Pollock said. While it’s hard to see where Masterpiece Hall finds its place within the community because the hall’s mission, facility, or footprint isn’t clear yet, the opportunity to collaborate and grown together is there.

“I think there’s arts with a capital ‘A’ here, and it’s done really well,” Pollock said. “From the art museum, the Shakespeare Festival, to the Frozen River Film Festival. I think the big message to create a true vibrant arts ecosystem here is that it’s going to require us to do that together. That it’s really a community collective effort.”

Pollock said he thinks with the addition of Masterpiece Hall into the Winona arts scene that it can help all the arts in town grow.

“I think [Masterpiece Hall] could provide a frame or a focal point for the art scene here,” said Pollock. “There’s as much value into acknowledging what is already here and lifting that up. I think Masterpiece Hall could be a gateway for a particular audience. And there’s no question that the more gateways we have to the arts is all the better.”