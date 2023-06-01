The Winona Heritage Preservation Commission approved a Certificate of Appropriateness for the building designs of Masterpiece Hall Wednesday.

After tabling the decision, the commission had until June 7 to reconvene and come to a final decision. With a unanimous vote to approve Masterpiece Hall’s plans, construction can move forward on the $35 million music hall and art gallery.

During the May 10 meeting, commissioners wanted to hold off on their decision and asked the project’s architecture group, CRW Architecture + Design Group out of Rochester, to provide more documentation on certain aspects of the plans.

This additional information included renderings of the building's primary facade in relation to the neighboring historic structures, colored rending of all four sides of the building, and further consideration of the south facade’s articulation.

Jason Woodhouse from the CRW Architecture + Design Group said after the last commission meeting, the project team, along with the Schwab Construction team, primarily focused on the building’s south facade. The team put vertical reveals on the south wall that match the building’s east and west sides, along with a curtain wall on the back corridor of the building.

“It does break up the facade and it connects the building as an entirety,” Woodhouse said. “It does not dominate those school buildings. It’s a pretty subtle backdrop to what’s there for those historic buildings, it doesn’t compete.”

The commission showed gratitude toward Woodhouse for the architecture group’s willingness to both consider the south facade’s articulation and provide renderings of the building’s relation to its neighbors.

“I was happy to see the pictures of the two buildings, the library and the new concert hall, together,” Commission member Cynthia Jennings said. “It helped a lot.”

Compared to the previous meeting, discussion amongst the commission was short and approval was unanimous.

Commission chair, Emily Kurash Casey, said this review process is normal especially for a historic district and the commission was able to see the effort put in to making the designs work for both parties.

“It’s an important thing to redevelop that space. It’s an exciting thing to continue to bring the arts into downtown Winona,” Kurash Casey said. “I think ultimately, we are able to see some of the new translations into a design that really does fit with what is needed.”

The commission had four criteria to consider. The commission previously found the building’s plans met three of the criteria for scale, height, and the pitch of the roof.

The commission felt the plans did not pass the criteria for appropriate solid wall to window ratios but when considering the concert hall’s usage they felt the architecture group made an attempt to satisfy the criteria.

“The one piece that we noted was that criteria C where it didn’t quite match, but we understand that the specific use of the space isn’t going to allow that,” Kurash Casey said. “Ticking three of the four boxes is a big deal and very certainly passable for a good product.”

Woodhouse said he looks forward to construction of the 730 seat music hall and art gallery, backed by Fastenal founder Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter, to start later this summer.

“It’s a good step to get through the approval. I think we had good feedback from them,” Woodhouse said. “I think they’re subtle changes that do help the design overall that carry around the entire building and then ties it together.”

Commission member, Michael Doyle, said he wished the commission was able to comment earlier in the process.

“I wish we’d be able to comment about stone and brick and glass,” Doyle said. “But we weren’t involved and weren’t required to do so. That’s why at this stage we have to painstakingly go through the criteria to see if they can be finessed.”

Doyle said the commission is satisfied that the plans fit inside the guidelines and that he looks forward to what the space can offer the arts in Winona.

“I think I will be able to get past my aesthetic concerns and embrace the function and form the building sets,” Doyle said.