 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meet Above & Beyond students starting next month

  • 0
Above & Beyond

Above & Beyond

The first Above & Beyond nomination has arrived from schools and you'll start meeting the 2022-23 Winona Daily News Above & Beyond students next month.

The Above & Beyond program is in its 16th year, fully supported by local colleges and donors in the community. 

Above & Beyond scholarship winners will be featured in the Daily News and recognized at a reception in May. These students will have overcome challenges and obstacles to get to the point of graduating with their class and looking ahead to college.

Our program partners with the Winona Community Foundation. Your non-taxable donations will help boost the scholarships the students receive.

WNB Financial supports the scholarship program with a $10,000 challenge fund. 

If you can help, here is the information you need:

People are also reading…

  • Above & Beyond: To give online, visit www.winonacf.org/donate. Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987.

Tim Albers, vice provost for enrollment management, and Nicole Peterson, dean of students, present certificates for scholarships to Saint Mary's University. All of the Above & Beyond students received certificates.

Congratulations to the Winona Daily News' Above & Beyond students in the Class of '22

Denise McDowell, vice president for enrollment management and student life at Winona State University, presents the WSU scholarships to Above & Beyond students. All nine students received WSU certificates for scholarships if they choose to attend
 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News