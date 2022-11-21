Meet Above & Beyond students starting next month

The first Above & Beyond nomination has arrived from schools and you'll start meeting the 2022-23 Winona Daily News Above & Beyond students next month.

The Above & Beyond program is in its 16th year, fully supported by local colleges and donors in the community.

Above & Beyond scholarship winners will be featured in the Daily News and recognized at a reception in May. These students will have overcome challenges and obstacles to get to the point of graduating with their class and looking ahead to college.

Our program partners with the Winona Community Foundation. Your non-taxable donations will help boost the scholarships the students receive.

WNB Financial supports the scholarship program with a $10,000 challenge fund.

If you can help, here is the information you need:

Above & Beyond: To give online, visit www.winonacf.org/donate. Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987.