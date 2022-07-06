Merchants Bank helps habitat build homes across the region

This summer, Merchants Bank and the Merchants Bank “I Believe” Leadership Series are coming together across the region to help Habitat for Humanity build hopes, dreams and homes in Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota as well as La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Their vision was to have 50 Merchants Bank team members working on regional Habitat houses at the same time and to raise money to sponsor those homes.

Working as “One Merchants,” they helped build homes for the Webb family, the O’Connells, the Baums, and the Steinfadts.

Today the Steinfadts are living in a mobile home with bowed floors, cracked windows, a leaking roof, and a sewer that keeps backing up. Frozen pipes can mean that the family goes days, or even weeks, without running water in the winter.

Tina says, “This has been our home for almost five years, and I have worked very hard to make it as efficient and comfortable as possible for my kids, but the cost has gotten overwhelming with the seemingly endless repairs and exhausting utility bills.”

For Tina, owning a home that is not in need of constant repairs will be, “a giant weight off her shoulders” and “a dream come true in every sense.”

Motivated by service to families like Tina’s, the Merchants team went into action. Branch versus branch competitions the bank’s local board members, along with the involvement of other local community businesses, helped their campaign exceed its goals and together they raised $25,000 to spread across three Habitat for Humanity affiliates.

Says Kahya Fox, “Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area was blown away by the passionate support from Merchants Bank members to raise money and help build the home for Andrea Baum and her two young sons.”

Bob Hawley of Goodhue Habitat for Humanity said, “Merchants Bank employees blessed Goodhue County Habitat with two hard-working, fun groups to paint siding and trim with Tina O’Connell for Tina’s home in Red Wing. The funding the bank’s employees provided was an additional blessing. We are very grateful for their support and pleased to see such a team effort!”

Work in Winona was delayed due to rain but is scheduled to take place in July. Amanda Hedlund says, “this incredible community investment gives shape and form to hopes and dreams, turning critical needs into homes that last for generations."

Employees at Merchants were moved by the opportunity to help their neighbors. Molly Jangbauer, CPAa nd Merchants Board member, said “I kicked in and was proud to do so. Habitat is a wonderful organization that my husband and I have been happy to support over the years. Thank you, Merchants, for supporting such a worthy cause!”

Erick Maki, Regional President for Merchants, added “As everyone knows, Habitat is a great organization doing amazing work every day with people like myself that have little to no carpentry skills.”