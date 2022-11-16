Messiah Sing-In returns to Winona after 3-year absence

For nearly 30 years, the Messiah Sing-In has been the unofficial start of Winona’s Christmas season.

After a three-year hiatus, Central Lutheran Church will once again host the Messiah Sing-In on Saturday, December 3 at 7 pm. Event founder and longtime choral director Dr. Harry Mechell will return to conduct this treasured community event.

Central is excited to bring this long-standing tradition back to the Winona community. The performance by orchestra, choir, and soloists will feature local musicians as well as the renown North Star Boys’ Choir. And members of the audience will once again lift their voices to favorite selections from Part One of Handel’s magnificent oratorio, Messiah.

To enable all to attend, the event will be free and open to the public. All proceeds collected from the suggested $10 donation will be given to support the Winona Community Warming Center.

Interested singers may bring their own music, and scores will also be available for purchase at the door.

Audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks and be fully vaccinated/boosted. Masks will be available free of charge at the performance.

For more information, contact A. Eric Heukeshoven, Director of Worship, Music, & Arts at 507-474-7144 or aeheukeshoven@centrallutheranchurch.org.