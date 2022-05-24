Miller Mentoring holds annual Family Dinner

The Miller Mentoring program recently hosted its annual Family Dinner banquet for the first time in three years.

Held at Winona Senior High, nearly 250 people attended to celebrate our students, families, mentors and supporters, as well as honor Miller Mentoring’s Senior Class of 2022. It was a wonderful evening, one that will live on in our memories for a lifetime. We were so thankful to be together again.

The event included our awards ceremony, which featured three senior scholarships and the inaugural Becky Kouba Outstanding Mentor Award.

Senior scholarship winners

The seniors who received scholarships at the Miller Mentoring Family Dinner were Olivia Bublitz, Matthew Marcotte and Avery LaBare. All three plan to pursue higher education, and we’re so proud to see them continue to flourish.

The first award of the night was given to Avery LaBare, who received the Sharon K. Suchla Scholarship of $500. It’s given in memory of Sharon Suchla, who was an extraordinary teacher and administrator in our school district for over 30 years and was also a strong supporter of Miller Mentoring.

The second award of the night was given to Matthew Marcotte and Olivia Bublitz, who each received the It Takes Two Scholarship of $1000 and $500, respectively. This two-part scholarship is given in memory of Frank Utecht, who was a mentor with the program until his untimely death in 2010. We are so grateful for the Suchla family and for the donors of the It Takes Two Scholarships. The legacies of both Sharon and Frank continue to help plant seeds to better futures.

Inaugural Becky Kouba Outstanding Mentor Award

The ceremony also included the inaugural Becky Kouba Outstanding Mentor Award, created to recognize excellence in mentoring. Becky was a mentor with Miller Mentoring for 19 years and was one of the first people to volunteer in 2001, just after the program’s inception. She passed away tragically in December 2020, yet her legacy lives on. Her story is one of dedication, selflessness and hope. And Becky always showed up and cared, not just for the students she mentored; she cared deeply about everyone around her. She truly defined what it means to be a mentor.

In Becky’s memory, it’s fitting that the first person recognized with the Outstanding Mentor Award is Brennan Ashton. Brennan began mentoring in 2016 after beginning employment at RTP Company. He has mentored students at both Winona Middle School and Winona Senior High. And he also stuck with us through the pandemic which forced us to shift to virtual mentoring. Through all the challenges, Brennan always shows up with a positive attitude and listening ear. We celebrate him for his commitment to Miller Mentoring and our students.

“I am very honored to have received the Becky Kouba Outstanding Mentor award, it means a great deal to me,” he said. “Becky set the example for what it means to be a mentor, both in terms of her volunteering at the middle and high schools, as well as her mentorship and guidance to anybody new who was starting work at RTP. Becky helped to push me into joining Miller Mentoring when I first started at the company. I’m very grateful to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the Miller Mentoring organization, and proud to continue working for the Miller family.”

So, as we find ourselves at the end of another school year, we look ahead to what’s next. Because of our dedicated mentors, we’re able to continue this work well into our second decade. And our mission remains the same: support students socially, emotionally and academically on their journey to high school graduation and beyond.

